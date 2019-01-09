Asia Pacific / Politics

North Korea to hold parliamentary election, the second under Kim Jong Un, in March

Kyodo

BEIJING - North Korea said Wednesday that it will hold a parliamentary election in March, the second since Kim Jong Un became the country’s supreme leader following the death of his father in December 2011.

New members of the Supreme People’s Assembly will be elected on March 10, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

North Korea last held a parliamentary election in March 2014. Candidates normally win seats in uncontested elections and the legislature rubber stamps decisions already made by the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, headed by Kim.

But the election will be closely watched as it is likely to provide some hints of any shift in the country’s elite structure.

New assembly members are expected to meet by mid-April to discuss the national budget and other policies.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's train departs from Beijing on Wednesday.
Kim Jong Un leaves China after talking with Xi about U.S. sanctions
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left Beijing after talking and dining with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to South Korean media, in a show of unity as they engage in delicate negotiations ...
Image Not Available
Two left feet: Australian leader Scott Morrison tripped up by doctored family photo
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was left red-faced on Wednesday after a family photograph, doctored by his staff, inadvertently left him with two left feet — an embarrassing image as he tr...
Chief of Immigration Police Maj. Gen. Surachate Hakparn talks to media about the status of Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun outside the Saudi Embassy in Bangkok Tuesday. Thailand's Immigration Police chief met Tuesday with officials of the Saudi Embassy in Bangkok and said the officials told him they are satisfied with how the case of the young Saudi woman who claims to be fleeing her abusive family has been settled.
Saudi officials deny pressuring Thailand to deport young Saudi woman seeking asylum
Thailand's immigration police chief met Tuesday with officials from the Saudi Embassy in Bangkok, as Saudi Arabia tried to distance itself from accusations that it attempted to block a young woman'...

, ,