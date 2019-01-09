North Korea to hold parliamentary election, the second under Kim Jong Un, in March

North Korea said Wednesday that it will hold a parliamentary election in March, the second since Kim Jong Un became the country’s supreme leader following the death of his father in December 2011.

New members of the Supreme People’s Assembly will be elected on March 10, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

North Korea last held a parliamentary election in March 2014. Candidates normally win seats in uncontested elections and the legislature rubber stamps decisions already made by the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, headed by Kim.

But the election will be closely watched as it is likely to provide some hints of any shift in the country’s elite structure.

New assembly members are expected to meet by mid-April to discuss the national budget and other policies.