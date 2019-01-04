National

Two people killed, 13 injured in fire at lodging house in Yokohama

Kyodo

YOKOHAMA - Two people were killed and 13 others were injured in a fire early Friday at a lodging house in Yokohama, police said.

A fire broke out in a room on the fifth floor of the 10-story lodging house Ogiso Bekkan, which provides low-priced accommodation in Naka Ward, at around 6:15 a.m. The fire was contained in about an hour but had already spread to several other rooms, local police and firefighters said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

About 140 people were believed to have been staying at Ogiso Bekkan when the fire occurred.

Those killed or injured are all likely to be people who were staying there, police said.

Police also found a body of a man in a room located on another floor. Police officials said they believe the man’s death is unrelated to the fire as he appeared to have died a couple of days before.

The lodging house is one of many such establishments located roughly 500 meters west of JR Ishikawacho Station. The district is well-known as a place where day laborers live.

A 47-year-old man staying at the house said: “It was terrible. The emergency staircase was filled with people and I was at a loss how to evacuate.”

Two people were killed and 13 others injured in a fire early Friday at this lodging house in Yokohama. | KYODO

