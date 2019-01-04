13 Canadians held in China since arrest of Huawei executive; U.S. issues travel warning

Thirteen Canadians have been detained in China following the arrest on Dec. 1 of a senior executive from Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei, Ottawa said Thursday, with eight subsequently released.

Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Guillaume Berube confirmed the detentions, adding the figures excluded Hong Kong.

The thirteen include former diplomat Michael Kovrig and consultant Michael Spavor, arrested on Dec. 10, for activities said to threaten national security, as well as Sarah McIver, who was subsequently freed and returned to Canada.

There are approximately 200 Canadians overall who have been detained in China for a variety of alleged infractions and continue to face ongoing legal proceedings, and the number has remained relatively stable in recent years.

By way of comparison, there are almost 900 Canadians in a similar situation in the U.S.

Some observers believe the detentions of Kovrig, who works for the International Crisis Group, and Spavor, who is frequently consulted on matters linked to North Korea, were retaliatory actions following the arrest in Vancouver of Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, who faces extradition to the United States.

Washington has accused her of fraud for helping evade U.S. sanctions against Iran. She was later released on bail pending her extradition hearing.

Backed by the U.S. and several European countries, Canada’s foreign minister, Chrystia Freeland, has repeatedly called for the immediate release of Kovrig and Spavor, whose arrests Ottawa has termed arbitrary.

In Beijing, China’s top prosecutor said Thursday that the two Canadians had “without a doubt” violated the law.

In Washington, the State Department on Thursday renewed its warning for U.S. citizens traveling in China to exercise increased caution due to heightened diplomatic tensions over Meng’s arrest.

The updated travel advisory maintains the warning at “Level 2” but also warns about extra security checks and increased police presence in the Xinjiang Uighur and Tibet autonomous regions.

In its previous travel advisory for China issued on Jan. 22 last year, the State Department urged Americans to “exercise increased caution” in the country because of “the arbitrary enforcement of local laws and special restrictions on dual U.S.-Chinese nationals.”

The latest advisory repeats that warning but adds: “Extra security measures, such as security checks and increased levels of police presence, are common in the Xinjiang Uighur and Tibet Autonomous Regions. Authorities may impose curfews and travel restrictions on short notice.”

The advisory also warns about China’s use of “exit bans” that would prohibit U.S. citizens from leaving the country, sometimes keeping them in China for years.