Michael Kovrig, an adviser with the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based nongovernmental organization, speaks during an interview in Hong Kong on March 28. | AP

Asia Pacific

13 Canadians held in China since arrest of Huawei executive; U.S. issues travel warning

AFP-JIJI, Reuters

OTTAWA/WASHINGTON - Thirteen Canadians have been detained in China following the arrest on Dec. 1 of a senior executive from Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei, Ottawa said Thursday, with eight subsequently released.

Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Guillaume Berube confirmed the detentions, adding the figures excluded Hong Kong.

The thirteen include former diplomat Michael Kovrig and consultant Michael Spavor, arrested on Dec. 10, for activities said to threaten national security, as well as Sarah McIver, who was subsequently freed and returned to Canada.

There are approximately 200 Canadians overall who have been detained in China for a variety of alleged infractions and continue to face ongoing legal proceedings, and the number has remained relatively stable in recent years.

By way of comparison, there are almost 900 Canadians in a similar situation in the U.S.

Some observers believe the detentions of Kovrig, who works for the International Crisis Group, and Spavor, who is frequently consulted on matters linked to North Korea, were retaliatory actions following the arrest in Vancouver of Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, who faces extradition to the United States.

Washington has accused her of fraud for helping evade U.S. sanctions against Iran. She was later released on bail pending her extradition hearing.

Backed by the U.S. and several European countries, Canada’s foreign minister, Chrystia Freeland, has repeatedly called for the immediate release of Kovrig and Spavor, whose arrests Ottawa has termed arbitrary.

In Beijing, China’s top prosecutor said Thursday that the two Canadians had “without a doubt” violated the law.

In Washington, the State Department on Thursday renewed its warning for U.S. citizens traveling in China to exercise increased caution due to heightened diplomatic tensions over Meng’s arrest.

The updated travel advisory maintains the warning at “Level 2” but also warns about extra security checks and increased police presence in the Xinjiang Uighur and Tibet autonomous regions.

In its previous travel advisory for China issued on Jan. 22 last year, the State Department urged Americans to “exercise increased caution” in the country because of “the arbitrary enforcement of local laws and special restrictions on dual U.S.-Chinese nationals.”

The latest advisory repeats that warning but adds: “Extra security measures, such as security checks and increased levels of police presence, are common in the Xinjiang Uighur and Tibet Autonomous Regions. Authorities may impose curfews and travel restrictions on short notice.”

The advisory also warns about China’s use of “exit bans” that would prohibit U.S. citizens from leaving the country, sometimes keeping them in China for years.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

The downward trend in China's population may be irreversible due to factors such as a decrease in the number of women of childbearing age and the reluctance of couples to have children due to the rising costs of education, health and housing.
China's population shrinks for first time in 70 years despite two-child policy: experts
China's population shrank last year for the first time in 70 years, experts said, warning of a "demographic crisis" that puts pressure on the country's slowing economy. For decades the world's m...
This handout picture taken by the Chang'e-4 probe and released to AFP by China National Space Administration on Thursday shows an image of the "dark side" of the moon.
China lunar probe sheds light on the 'dark' side of the moon
China's burgeoning space program achieved a lunar milestone on Thursday: landing a probe on the mysterious and misnamed "dark" side of the moon. Exploring the cosmos from that far side of the mo...
In this photo released by U.S. Coast Guard, a 308-foot (94-meter) Chinese-flagged commercial fish carrier sits aground on Taka Atoll in the Marshall Islands Thursday. The large fishing ship ran aground on a remote Pacific atoll early Thursday, and the U.S. Coast Guard said it was helping coordinate the rescue of its crew members.
U.S. coordinating rescue of 24 off grounded China-flagged fishing ship in Pacific
A large Chinese-flagged fishing ship ran aground on a remote Pacific atoll early Thursday, and the U.S. Coast Guard said it was helping coordinate the rescue of its 24 crew members. The 308-foot...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Michael Kovrig, an adviser with the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based nongovernmental organization, speaks during an interview in Hong Kong on March 28. | AP

, , , , ,