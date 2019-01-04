U.S .Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the press at the State Department in Washington Dec. 13 following the first U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue. The United States is speaking to Turkey to ensure it does not "slaughter" Kurds in Syria as U.S. troops Pompeo said Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

World

Departing U.S. seeks to ensure 'Turks don't slaughter the Kurds' in Syria

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - The United States is speaking to Turkey to ensure it does not “slaughter” Kurds in Syria as U.S. troops leave, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday.

Pompeo referenced the growing fears for U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters in northern Syria as he defended President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to withdraw from the war-battered country.

“The importance of ensuring that the Turks don’t slaughter the Kurds, the protection of religious minorities there in Syria. All of those things are still part of the American mission set,” Pompeo told Newsmax, a U.S. news and opinion site popular with conservatives.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis resigned over Trump’s withdrawal order, angering the president, who nonetheless later indicated he would slow down the planned exit.

Pompeo in the interview said that the withdrawal would go ahead but he would not give a more precise time-line so as not to tip off U.S. adversaries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to rid Syria of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which he sees as linked to the Kurdish Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged a bloody insurgency inside Turkey since 1984.

The Kurdish fighters formed the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces, who with Washington’s backing have battled the Islamic State (IS) jihadi group and seized about a quarter of Syria.

Syria’s government said Wednesday that the YPG fighters have left Manbij, a key city seized from IS near the Turkish border, in light of the planned U.S. pullout.

Trump, who declared that U.S. troops were no longer needed as IS was defeated, spoke to Erdogan before his troop decision.

But Pompeo said the United States still had “real concerns” with Erdogan, including on detentions of U.S. citizens.

“There are lots of places where we need to work with President Erdogan and the Turkish leadership to get good outcomes for the United States,” Pompeo said.

National security adviser John Bolton and the U.S. point-man on Syria, Jim Jeffrey, are both due to hold talks next week in Turkey.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

An anti-GOP billboard goes up over West Palm Beac, Florida, Thursday, replacing an "Impeachment Now" billboard. The sign, erected by the Mad Dog PAC, is designed to highlight "the GOP's corrupt and treasonous cooperation with Putin and his Russian mob," according to the group. The sign is on the route from Palm Beach International Airport to Trump's Mar-a-Lago private resort in Palm Beach.
House Democrat expected to introduce impeachment resolution
New House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been cautious about whether her Democratic majority would ever impeach President Donald Trump. But at least one of her members is already ready to move forward. ...
Veterinarians work during an artificial insemination procedure on Ginni, an Asiatic lioness, at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic, Thursday.
Prague zoo hopes rare Asiatic lion insemination sows seed for survival
After two suitors failed to get a rare Asiatic lioness pregnant, Prague zoo now hopes that artificial insemination will finally plant the seed for her species' survival. "Ginni, our female Asiat...
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro salutes as he arrives to a meeting at the Secretariat of Security and Coordination Presidential Cabinet in Brasilia Thursday.
'Trump of the tropics' Bolsonaro seen rushing to dismantle Brazil's past progressive achievements
The new government of Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro hit the ground running on its first day of business Thursday, rushing through changes to put a conservative stamp on the country by...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S .Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the press at the State Department in Washington Dec. 13 following the first U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue. The United States is speaking to Turkey to ensure it does not "slaughter" Kurds in Syria as U.S. troops Pompeo said Thursday. | AFP-JIJI A Syrian national flag flies over a building as regime forces gather in the southern countryside of the northern Kurdish-controlled city of Manbij Dec. 30. The unexpected U.S. pullout announcement left Syria's Kurds scrambling to find a new ally in the Damascus regime, as they feared losing U.S. support would leave them exposed to a long-threatened Turkish assault. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , , , , ,