United States Border Protection officers point their weapons at migrants as they prepared to cross the border fence to get into the U.S. side to San Diego, California, from Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday. Discouraged by the long wait to apply for asylum through official ports of entry, many migrants from recent caravans are choosing to cross the U.S. border wall and hand themselves in to border patrol agents. | AP

U.S. fires tear gas across Mexico border to thwart illegal entry bid by 150 migrants on New Year's Day

TIJUANA, MEXICO - U.S. authorities fired tear gas into Mexico during the first hours of the new year to repel about 150 migrants who were trying to breach the border fence in Tijuana.

An Associated Press photographer witnessed at least three volleys of gas launched onto the Mexican side of the border near Tijuana’s beach early Tuesday. It affected the migrants, including women and children, as well as members of the press.

Migrants who spoke with AP said they arrived last month with the caravan from Honduras.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says in a statement that the gas was aimed at rock throwers on the Mexican side who prevented agents from helping children who were being passed over the concertina wire. The agency says 25 migrants were detained.

A migrant jumps the border fence to get into the U.S. side to San Diego, California, from Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday. | AP Central American migrants stand on a mound before attempting to cross from Tijuana, Mexico, to San Diego, California, on New Year's Eve on Monday, as seen from Tijuana, Baja California state. | AFP-JIJI

