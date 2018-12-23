U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement on the possible government shutdown before signing criminal justice reform legislation in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on Friday. | AP

National / Politics

Japanese, U.S. leaders arranging to meet in Davos in late January to discuss trade, North Korea

Kyodo

Japan and the United States are making arrangements for a leaders’ summit around Jan. 22 on the fringes of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Japanese government sources said Sunday.

The talks between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump are expected to focus on bilateral trade negotiations starting around March and North Korean nuclear disarmament, the sources said.

It will be their 10th summit.

Abe will likely travel from Russia to Switzerland as Tokyo and Moscow are arranging a summit between Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Jan. 21, they said.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Friday the United States will “ensure that Japan avoids manipulating exchange rates” and seek the inclusion of trade in services, including the telecommunications and financial sectors, in any agreement.

But Japanese officials have said they have no plans to include a currency provision in a Japan-U.S. trade deal, partly because it could affect monetary policy set by the Bank of Japan.

Tokyo wants to focus on goods trade.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Japan to sink to third-largest contributor to U.N. as China rises
Japan will fall from being the second-largest contributor to the United Nations' general budget to third place starting next year as China gets set to surpass it, according to diplomats. ...
Emperor Akihito delivers a brief speech at the Imperial Palace as about 82,850 came to celebrate his 85th birthday Sunday, with Empress Michiko looking on.
Emperor Akihito, 85, greets public as he celebrates last birthday on throne
The end of an era drew closer at the Imperial Palace on Sunday as tens of thousands of people gathered to celebrate Emperor Akihito's 85th birthday, which will be his last upon the Chrysanthemum...
Ghosn detention extended over Christmas and New Year, puts Japan's justice system under the micro...
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn will be spending Christmas and the beginning of 2019 behind bars after a Tokyo court Sunday extended his detention through to Jan. 1. The court's decision is ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement on the possible government shutdown before signing criminal justice reform legislation in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on Friday. | AP

, , , ,