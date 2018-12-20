Damage can be seen Nov. 25 to one of three Ukrainian ships seized by Russia during a naval incident near the annexed Crimean Peninsula. A top official from Ukraine has told the BBC in remarks posted on Wednesday that the country plans to again send its warships into the Sea of Azov, a move that could set the stage for another clash with Russia. | AP

World

Russia hits ‘provocation’ as Ukraine is seen planning another naval foray into Sea of Azov

AP

MOSCOW - Ukraine plans to again send its warships into the Sea of Azov, a top Ukrainian official said, a move that could set the stage for another clash with Russia.

Oleksandr Turchynov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said in an interview with the BBC published Wednesday that another such mission is necessary to prevent Russia from claiming control over the body of water. Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday denounced his remarks as a “provocation.”

On Nov. 25, the Russian coast guard fired upon and seized three Ukrainian naval vessels and 24 seamen when they tried to sail from the Black Sea into the Sea of Azov. The U.S. and its NATO allies have condemned what they described as unjustified use of force by Russia, and urged Moscow to release the boats and their crews.

Ukraine said its boats operated in line with international rules, while Russia charged that the Ukrainian vessels had failed to obtain permission to pass.

The standoff has further fueled the tug-of-war between the two neighbors over Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and support for separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko responded to the incident by introducing martial law for 30 days, something Ukraine hadn’t done even after Crimea’s annexation and amid large-scale fighting with Russia-backed separatists in the east in 2014-2015.

As part of martial law, Ukraine has beefed up its forces on the border with Russia, called up reservists for training and barred entry to all Russian males aged between 16 and 60.

Amid the tensions, Russia and Ukraine accused each other of making plans to launch a military action.

Turchynov told the BBC that it’s essential for Ukraine to mount a new naval deployment into the Sea of Azov, warning that if Ukraine stands back Russia will take over sea routes and dictate its will.

“We have no alternative,” he said.

He said Ukraine would invite representatives of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and other international organizations to put their representatives on board the Ukrainian ships during the mission. The Ukrainian official didn’t say when Ukraine expects to launch it.

Turchynov noted that the Ukrainian military plans to deploy new missiles onshore, adding that they would be capable of destroy the bridge linking Crimea with Russia.

In Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced Turchynov’s statement as “irresponsible,” adding that it would only exacerbate tensions and derail European efforts to de-escalate the situation.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Mmembers of Arab-Turkish Media Association and friends of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi hold posters Nov. 16 showing images of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman and of Khashoggi, as they attend funeral prayers in absentia for him following his killing the previous month in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. A New York-based organization dedicated to the safety of journalists says the number killed worldwide in reprisal for their work, including Khashoggi, nearly doubled this year.
53 journalists reported intentionally slain worldwide so far in 2018, nearly double previous year...
The number of journalists killed worldwide in retaliation for their work nearly doubled this year, according to an annual report by the Committee to Protect Journalists. The New York-base...
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) holds a media availability on Capitol Hill in Washington last month. The U.S. Senate will vote on an emergency short-term spending bill introduced by Republicans on Wednesday that averts a government shutdown, but does not include funding that President Donald Trump sought for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.
Senate to vote on funding bill, easing U.S. shutdown threat after Trump backs off on wall demands
The Senate is preparing to vote Wednesday on a short-term measure to fund the government through Feb. 8, a move that eases the risk of a shutdown and comes only after President Donald Trump backed ...
A convoy of the U.S. led international coalition against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stops to test fire their M2 machine guns and MK19 grenade launcher in the Middle Euphrates River Valley in the Deir ez-Zor province of Syria Nov. 22.
Declaring victory over Islamic State, Trump plans to withdraw all American service members in Syr...
The Trump administration will withdraw all of the approximately 2,000 American troops in Syria, according to a U.S. official, as the White House declared victory Wednesday in the mission to defeat ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Damage can be seen Nov. 25 to one of three Ukrainian ships seized by Russia during a naval incident near the annexed Crimean Peninsula. A top official from Ukraine has told the BBC in remarks posted on Wednesday that the country plans to again send its warships into the Sea of Azov, a move that could set the stage for another clash with Russia. | AP

, , , ,