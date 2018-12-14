Government to freeze controversial medical fee for pregnant women, Japan’s health minister says

The government will temporarily suspend an extra medical fee that pregnant women were required to pay out of pocket to see doctors, health minister Takumi Nemoto said Friday.

The ministry plans to inform medical institutions of the suspension as soon as possible, probably in January, after gaining endorsements by representatives of doctors and others at a meeting of the Central Social Insurance Medical Council, an advisory panel to the health minister, that will be held this month.

The extra-fee system was introduced in April with the aim of making medical institutions take extra care in treating pregnant women. The government has said the additional fees are necessary to fund “special prescriptions” that do not affect pregnancies, unlike ordinary, cheaper prescriptions that can be used for those who are not pregnant.

But the system has faced criticism as pregnant women were asked to pay extra money even when consulting an eye doctor to get contact lenses, which is unrelated to pregnancy.

At a news conference, Nemoto explained that the fee was meant to help improve medical examinations for pregnant women so that they could get medical services without worry.

“It is necessary to think about whether the measure was appropriate,” he said amid mounting criticism from the ruling bloc and others suggesting the ministry will consider taking action on the fee, including the possibility of scrapping it.

He also said the ministry will create an opportunity for experts and others to discuss how to handle medical services for pregnant women.

To alleviate criticism of what some people are calling the “pregnancy tax” — because it increases pregnant women’s payments for hospital visits — the ministry unveiled a plan to tighten the scope of the measure’s application, and pledged a drastic review of the fee in fiscal 2020.

But the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, were unconvinced, and urged the ministry to exempt pregnant women from the extra fee immediately.