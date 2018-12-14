Government to freeze controversial medical fee for pregnant women, Japan’s health minister says
Health minister Takumi Nemoto said Friday the government will suspend an extra fee pregnant women have recently been required to pay when visiting doctors. | GETTY IMAGES

National

Government to freeze controversial medical fee for pregnant women, Japan’s health minister says

JIJI, Kyodo

The government will temporarily suspend an extra medical fee that pregnant women were required to pay out of pocket to see doctors, health minister Takumi Nemoto said Friday.

The ministry plans to inform medical institutions of the suspension as soon as possible, probably in January, after gaining endorsements by representatives of doctors and others at a meeting of the Central Social Insurance Medical Council, an advisory panel to the health minister, that will be held this month.

The extra-fee system was introduced in April with the aim of making medical institutions take extra care in treating pregnant women. The government has said the additional fees are necessary to fund “special prescriptions” that do not affect pregnancies, unlike ordinary, cheaper prescriptions that can be used for those who are not pregnant.

But the system has faced criticism as pregnant women were asked to pay extra money even when consulting an eye doctor to get contact lenses, which is unrelated to pregnancy.

At a news conference, Nemoto explained that the fee was meant to help improve medical examinations for pregnant women so that they could get medical services without worry.

“It is necessary to think about whether the measure was appropriate,” he said amid mounting criticism from the ruling bloc and others suggesting the ministry will consider taking action on the fee, including the possibility of scrapping it.

He also said the ministry will create an opportunity for experts and others to discuss how to handle medical services for pregnant women.

To alleviate criticism of what some people are calling the “pregnancy tax” — because it increases pregnant women’s payments for hospital visits — the ministry unveiled a plan to tighten the scope of the measure’s application, and pledged a drastic review of the fee in fiscal 2020.

But the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, were unconvinced, and urged the ministry to exempt pregnant women from the extra fee immediately.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Eiichi Okubo (top), 71, speaks to his wife Yumiko, 68, who has dementia, near her care house in Tokyo on Oct. 29.
Japan's 5 million dementia patients hold ¥143 trillion — and both numbers are on the rise
Yumiko Okubo, 71, had forgotten how to heat up food. "What's a microwave?" she asked her husband, Eiichi. She was in the early stages of dementia, struggling with vocabulary and unable to tea...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for a news conference ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sept. 10.
Moscow says 1960 papers demanding pullout of foreign troops from Japan should factor in peace tre...
A Russian Foreign Ministry official said Thursday that 1960 Soviet government documents demanding the pullout of all foreign troops from Japan as a condition for the return of disputed islands shou...
Image Not Available
Government approves ¥7 trillion infrastructure plan to prepare for disasters
The government on Friday approved an emergency resilience plan worth ¥7 trillion ($62 billion) for key infrastructure after the nation was hit this summer by a series of disasters, including earthq...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Health minister Takumi Nemoto said Friday the government will suspend an extra fee pregnant women have recently been required to pay when visiting doctors. | GETTY IMAGES

, ,