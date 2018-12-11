In-house lawyers becoming more common in Japan, and nearly half of them are women

In-house lawyers are becoming more common in Japan as a result of judicial system reform that was aimed at boosting the number of legal professionals and companies’ growing need to strengthen their legal work.

In-house lawyers have only one client — the company that employs them.

Their number has been growing noticeably since 2007, when legal apprentices began to complete the required course of education under the judicial system reform, accompanied by a large increase in the establishment of new law schools.

The number of such lawyers totaled more than 2,000 in 2018, up from 146 in 2006, and is expected to keep increasing.

According to the Japan In-House Lawyers Association, there were 2,161 such attorneys as of June, including 870 women.

While women account for less than 20 percent of all lawyers, the proportion rises to more than 40 percent for in-house lawyers. Many respondents to a JILA questionnaire said they chose this career path to “achieve a work-life balance” or “work close to the front line of business.”

Yoko Kano, a lawyer in the legal department of Hitachi Transport System Ltd., said she “wanted to work with colleagues as a team.”

“I also thought of a work-life balance,” Kano said, recalling her decision to join the major logistics company in 2012. She enrolled in law school after working for a company and passed the law examination in 2010.

Kano was the only lawyer when she joined Hitachi Transport and has been involved in major projects.

“Commitment to business gives me both joy and agony,” she said. “I’m 99 percent a company employee, but the remaining 1 percent of my identity is a lawyer.”

Noriyuki Nakazawa, a lawyer working for adhesive-maker Cemedine Co., said, “I consider my license as a lawyer to be an effective tool in name and reality to secure employment.”

Nakazawa worked as a company employee after receiving a postgraduate degree in science and then enrolled in law school. After passing the bar in 2011, he joined Cemedine as its first in-house lawyer.

“It didn’t matter whether I found employment at a law office or not, but I wanted to work for a company,” he said.

At Cemedine, Nakazawa takes part in a wide range of services, including examining contract documents, dealing with complaints and shareholders meetings, and offering legal compliance education to employees. He is also busy with frequent requests from various sections of the company for legal advice.

“I am depended on because I am a lawyer,” Nakazawa said.

The number of in-house lawyers has increased sharply because the population of attorneys has grown at a time when companies need to reinforce their legal work amid greater emphasis on compliance and the globalization of business operations, said Takuo Murase, an executive member of the JILA.

“Lawyers joining companies from law offices are increasing in number these days,” Murase said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if the total figure for in-house lawyers reaches 4,000 to 5,000 in the future.”