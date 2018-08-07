Heavy rain expected as strong typhoon approaches eastern Japan

Kyodo

A strong typhoon is approaching eastern Japan, prompting the country’s weather agency to warn Tuesday of heavy rain, strong winds and high waves.

Typhoon Shanshan is moving toward the Izu island chain, south of Tokyo, and is expected to come very close to eastern areas facing the Pacific on Thursday.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the season’s 13th typhoon was located over the Pacific 430 kilometers north-northeast of Chichijima Island and was moving at a speed of about 20 kilometers per hour north-northwest, according to the Meteorological Agency.

Heavy rain and thunder are expected mostly in eastern and central Japan from Tuesday noon, with intense rain forecast from Wednesday through Thursday.

In the 24-hour period through noon Wednesday 100 millimeters of rain may fall in eastern and central Japan, while up to 400 mm of rain in the same area is predicted in the 24 hours to noon Thursday.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Kanebo pays damages to more women in skin-whitening cosmetics lawsuit
Kanebo Cosmetics Inc. agreed Monday to pay damages to an additional 44 women in Japan who developed blotches after using the company's skin-whitening products. The women's lawyers did not disclo...
A notice in the cab driven by Atsuo Kamizono, of Hiroshima-based Nisiki Taxi, explains the company's guidelines that allow drivers to refuse transport to unruly passengers.
Companies across Japan take action to protect employees from unruly customers
A campaign is underway among Japanese companies to clarify rules that protect employees from unruly customers as labor shortages drive public-facing industries to improve their work conditions. ...
A Japan Coast Guard boat (left) tries to block a suspicious vessel during a drill in Tokyo Bay on July 24.
Tokyo tightening waterfront security ahead of Olympics
Tokyo police will beef up security in waterfront areas to guard against terrorist attacks from the sea during the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Events for the Tokyo Games are scheduled to t...

, , ,