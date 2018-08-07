Heavy rain expected as strong typhoon approaches eastern Japan

A strong typhoon is approaching eastern Japan, prompting the country’s weather agency to warn Tuesday of heavy rain, strong winds and high waves.

Typhoon Shanshan is moving toward the Izu island chain, south of Tokyo, and is expected to come very close to eastern areas facing the Pacific on Thursday.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the season’s 13th typhoon was located over the Pacific 430 kilometers north-northeast of Chichijima Island and was moving at a speed of about 20 kilometers per hour north-northwest, according to the Meteorological Agency.

Heavy rain and thunder are expected mostly in eastern and central Japan from Tuesday noon, with intense rain forecast from Wednesday through Thursday.

In the 24-hour period through noon Wednesday 100 millimeters of rain may fall in eastern and central Japan, while up to 400 mm of rain in the same area is predicted in the 24 hours to noon Thursday.