スポーツ用品大手ナイキジャパンが11月末に公開し、日本での民族や国籍などによる差別を描いたＣＭが反響を呼んでいる。動画投稿サイト「ユーチューブ」の再生回数は今月3日、一千万回を突破。同社は「日本の全てのアスリートが直面するバリアーを打ち破ることを目的とする」と説明している。
ＣＭでは黒人の親を持つ少女や在日コリアンとみられる少女らが学校でいじめを受けたり、民族衣装チマ・チョゴリで歩いてサラリーマンの男に白い目を向けられたりする。
少女３人はサッカーに打ち込んで互いにつながり、自信を付けていく。一人はユニホームの「ＹＡＭＡＭＯＴＯ」という名前を「ＫＩＭ」と上書きした。「いつか誰もがありのままに生きられる世界になるって？ そんなの待ってられないよ」。
Words and phrases
スポーツ用品(ようひん) sporting goods
大手 (おおて) major company
ナイキジャパン Nike Japan
11月末 (じゅういちがつまつ) end of November
公開(こうかい)する to make available to the public
日本 (にほん) Japan
民族 (みんぞく) race, ethnic group
国籍 (こくせき) nationality
など and others
〜による by~, based on~
差別 (さべつ) discrimination
描(えが)く to portray
CM commercial
反響(はんきょう)を呼(よ)ぶ to evoke a reaction
動画投稿(どうがとうこう)サイト video posting website
ユーチューブ YouTube
再生回数 (さいせいかいすう) number of views
今月 (こんげつ) this month
３日 (みっか) the 3rd
一千万回 (いっせんまんかい) 10 million times
突破 (とっぱ) exceeding
同社 (どうしゃ) same company
全(すべ)て all
アスリート athlete
直面(ちょくめん)する to face
バリアー barrier
打(う)ち破(やぶ)る to break down
〜目的(もくてき)とする to have ~ as an objective
説明(せつめい)する to explain
黒人 (こくじん) Black person
親 (おや) parent
持(も)つ to have
少女 (しょうじょ) young girl
在日(ざいにち)コリアン ethnic Korean residents of Japan
〜とみられる seems to be~
学校 (がっこう) school
いじめを受(う)ける to be bullied
民族衣装 (みんぞくいしょう) ethnic costume
チマ・チョゴリ Chima jeogori, traditional form of Korean dress for women
歩(ある)く to walk
サラリーマン businessman
男 (おとこ) man
白(しろ)い目(め)を向(む)ける to look coldly on
３人 (さんにん) three people
サッカー soccer
〜に打(う)ち込(こ)む to dedicate oneself to~
互(たが)いに to each other
つながる to be connected
自信(じしん)を付(つ)ける to gain confidence
一人 (ひとり) one person
ユニホーム uniform
という called
名前 (なまえ) name
上書(うわが)きする to overwrite
いつか sometime, someday
誰(だれ)もが everybody
ありのままに as it is
生(い)きる to live
世界 (せかい) world
〜になる to become~
そんなの such a thing
待(ま)つ to wait
Quick questions
1) ナイキジャパンはどのようなCMを公開しましたか？
2) 同社によると、CMの目的は何ですか？
3) どのような少女が描かれていますか？
Translation
Major sporting goods company Nike Japan released a video commercial at the end of November, evoking a reaction by depicting discrimination in Japan based on ethnicity and nationality. The number of views on the video posting site “YouTube” as of the 3rd of this month, exceeded 10 million. The company explains that it “aims to break down the barriers faced by all athletes in Japan.”
The commercial shows girls, including one with a Black parent and another who appears to be an ethnic Korean resident in Japan, getting bullied at school or being given a cold stare by a businessman while walking in her traditional Korean dress, a “chima jeogori.”
The three girls connect with each other and dedicate themselves to soccer, going forward with confidence. One of them overwrites her (Japanese) name “YAMAMOTO” on her soccer uniform with (her original Korean family name) “KIM.” (A voice in the background says,) “Someday the world will accept people as they are? We can’t just wait around for that.”
Answers
1) What kind of commercial video did Nike Japan release?
日本での民族や国籍などによる差別を描いたCM。
A video depicting discrimination in Japan based on ethnicity and nationality.
2) According to the company, what is the aim of the video?
日本の全てのアスリートが直面するバリアーを打ち破ること。
To break down the barriers faced by all athletes in Japan.
3) What kind of girls are depicted in the video?
黒人の親を持つ少女や在日コリアンとみられる少女。
A girl with a Black parent and another who appears to be a Korean resident in Japan.
