Let's discuss AI lessons for Japanese students

A panel of experts has called for all university and technical college students in Japan to be given beginner-level education on artificial intelligence.

The proposal is part of a package of AI-related ideas presented by the panel at the day’s meeting of the government’s innovation promotion council, headed by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

The proposals, released Friday, are expected to be reflected in a comprehensive innovation policy package, which will be drawn up around June, and an AI strategy, to be formulated by summer.

In Japan, some 500,000 people graduate from universities and technical colleges every year. The panel called for having all university and technical college students take beginner-level programs on math, data science and AI, and letting half acquire the skills to apply AI to their own fields of study.

It also asked the government to provide working adults with opportunities to learn such AI skills.

Aiming to beef up research and development on AI, the panel proposed the establishment of a related cooperation network with universities and other research organizations. The government was urged to strengthen its support for AI and other researchers.

With regards to areas where AI should be actively used, the panel cited the health, medical and nursing care sectors; agriculture; disaster resilience and preparedness; transport infrastructure and logistics; and regional revitalization.

The panel specifically hopes AI will be used to reduce the burden on workers in the medical and nursing care sectors, beef up safety of infrastructure at a low cost and promote so-called smart cities.

First published by The Japan Times on March 30.

Warm up

One minute chat about studying.

Game

Collect words related to technology (e.g., future, progress, smartphone.

New words

1) comprehensive: including all elements of something, e.g., “The report provides a comprehensive look at climate change.”

2) formulate: come up with a plan, e.g., “The soldiers formulated a strategy for battle.”

3) urge: to earnestly encourage someone to do something, e.g. “Parents often urge their children to go to university.”

Guess the headline

E_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ on AI proposed for all university and technical college s_ _ _ _ _ _ _ in Japan

Questions

1) Who will take beginner-level programs?

2) What areas will AI be used in?

3) What will be the effects of the program?

Let’s discuss the article

1) How much do you know about AI?

2) What do you think about the government’s idea?

Reference

平成が終わろうとする中、新しい時代に対応できるよう、次世代に求められる能力は大きく変わろうとしています。ついこの前まで最先端と呼ばれていたAIの技術は、広く若者たちに求められるスキルに変わってきているようです。若者にとって、AIに関する知識や技術が常識となる日はもう目の前に来ているのかもしれません。

テクノロジーの発展によって大きく変わろうとしている社会の中で、これからの時代を生きる私たちにはどのような知識が必要なのでしょうか。