Dogged by old age, pets are put into care

Demand for canine nursing homes is rising in Japan as elderly dog owners struggle to look after their aging charges who often require special care.

With improved diet and medical treatment, dogs are living longer, but their aging owners, especially those in failing health, are increasingly worried about how their beloved pets will live out their last days.

Yuko Ishizeki, 50, decided to leave her family’s female shiba inu Koro, 18, at the pet nursing facility Tokyo Pet Home in April after her mother Takako, 81, developed dementia and could no longer take care of the dog, who was suffering from leg problems and a loss of appetite.

“It was my father who first acquired Koro. After his death several years later, my mother lived alone with Koro for more than 10 year as she considered her a reminder of my father,” says Ishizeki, who explains that she couldn’t look after Koro herself due to work commitments.

As her mother’s dementia progressed, Ishizeki found a nursing home where residents can live together with their pets on condition that they take care of their own animals. Eventually, however, keeping Koro began to take a physical and mental toll on Takako, and she unwillingly decided to live apart from her dog.

Koro is now among more than 30 dogs and cats kept at Tokyo Pet Home in Tokyo’s Ota Ward. Koro stays there under a “lifetime” contract, meaning that she will be taken care of at the center until her death, although her family can visit her regularly.

The facility offers tailored services for each pet, such as specially prepared meals, regular walks and rehabilitation programs, with staffers attending from 4:30 a.m. to midnight every day. Dogs with weak legs are given massages, while near-bedridden animals are placed on soft cushions and gently fed by staffers, who also give them needed affection.

When necessary, the animals are transported to veterinary clinics where the facility’s care staff may stay overnight if the pets are in critical condition. Excluding an initial payment, annual fees for lifetime contracts at Tokyo Pet Home start from ¥600,000 for small dogs and ¥480,000.

“We are doing as much as possible to reflect requests from owners, but we are not just trying to replicate what the owners used to do,” says Akira Watanabe, head of Tokyo Pet Home. “We are also helping the pets improve their health through rehabilitation.”

Leaving Koro there, says Ishizeki, has made life easier for her and her mother. She also believes it was a better choice for Koro who could be with other dogs there, rather than home alone.

“We are so grateful that professionals are taking care of Koro,” she says, adding that she and her mother look forward to receiving monthly reports on how Koro is doing.

Since opening in 2014, Tokyo Pet Home has seen steady demand for its services, accepting more than 80 pets under contracts of more than a month. The largest number of cases involve elderly owners no longer able to care for their aging pets, says Watanabe.

“When owners are unable to keep their pets, they often need to make a choice between two options: take the animals to health centers (often to be put to death) or find foster families,” he says.

But locating a foster family can be difficult if the pets are old, he adds, noting that even if a family is found, owners often then have to give up their pets and never see them again.

“By providing pet nursing services, we want to offer more choices for owners,” he says.

According to a 2017 report by the Japan Pet Food Association, a dog’s average life expectancy stood at 14.19 years and a cat’s at 15.33 years. Dogs aged 7 or older are considered elderly, accounting for 60 percent of the total.

Ryoma Morino, the head of Livmo Inc., a company connecting owners to dog care homes and offering consultation services for caring for aged dogs, says that nursing needs of animals are on the rise as dogs purchased in the pet boom around 2000 are now reaching 15 or 20, equivalent in human years to around 80 or 100.

“Owners themselves are getting old and dogs are developing various age-related problems. For instance, dogs with dementia tend to stay awake, walking around or barking throughout the night. If the animals are bedridden, the owners need to change their pets’ position frequently,” says Morino.

More owners today regard their dogs as part of the family, rather than as watchdogs, so they want to find a safe and comfortable environment for them, even, says Morino, if it means paying on average more than ¥560,000 per dog per year for nursing facilities.

A 2013 revision to animal welfare laws in Japan also encouraged dog nursing homes to spring up across the country with their number estimated at around 100.

Morino adds that health centers no longer readily accept animals as the law stipulates that owners should in principle be responsible for taking care of their pets until they die.

“Many owners do whatever they can until the very last moment, but they get worn out taking care of their pets day and night and even receive complaints from their neighbors, especially in apartment complexes,” says Morino. “I want struggling pet owners to know that they do not have to deal with all these issues by themselves. There are ways to get support — for both dogs and owners to lead easier and happier lives.”

But Morino warns that pet owners still need to be selective in choosing a care home as the services offered by some are of poor quality, with no law regulating details such as the number of staffers or space requirements per dog.

Tokyo Pet Home’s Watanabe, who doubles as the deputy chief of the Rouken Home Association, a senior dog care association, is hoping to expand membership of the organization, which sets its own standards for dog homes that cater to elderly canines.

So far, five homes have become members after fulfilling criteria including allocating 1.6 square meters of space per dog and one care worker per 15 dogs.

“We want to make sure that owners have opportunities to choose from care homes where their precious pets will be safe,” says Watanabe.