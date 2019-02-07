U.S. actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, last March. Oscar-winning actress Lawrence, one of Hollywood's most eligible singles, is tying the knot. | AFP-JIJI

Entertainment News

Actress Jennifer Lawrence to tie the knot with art dealer

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES - Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence, one of Hollywood’s most eligible singles, is tying the knot.

The 28-year-old “Hunger Games” star is engaged to art dealer Cooke Maroney, 33, her publicist told the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday.

The couple have been spotted together since last summer after reportedly being introduced through friends.

Rumors of the engagement began circulating recently after the Kentucky-born actress was spotted at a New York restaurant with a “massive ring” on her finger, according to celebrity gossip Page Six.

Lawrence, known for her blunt manner, was previously romantically linked to director Darren Aronofsky, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and “X-Men” costar Nicholas Hoult.

She won an Oscar for best actress for her role in the 2012 comedy-drama “Silver Linings Playbook.”

She was also nominated for three other Oscars for her roles in “Joy,” “Winter’s Bone” and “American Hustle.”

She shot to fame after starring in the wildly popular fantasy franchise “The Hunger Games” and became one of the world’s highest-paid actresses.

