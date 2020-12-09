Former Japan fullback Ayumu Goromaru, who starred for the Brave Blossoms at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, will retire after the upcoming Top League season, his club Yamaha Jubilo said Wednesday.

Goromaru rocketed to stardom after scoring 24 points for Japan in their famous 34-32 victory over South Africa, dubbed the Miracle of Brighton, at the 2015 World Cup in England.

The 34-year-old, who earned 57 caps for Japan and had spells in Australia and France with the Reds and Toulon, respectively, will hold a press conference next Wednesday.

The 2021 Top League season is scheduled to kick off Jan. 16 and conclude in May. It will be the final season before the launch of a new professional competition the following year.