Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Juventus and scored his 750th career goal, Olivier Giroud put on a four-goal masterclass for Chelsea and PSG’s Neymar got the goals that mattered most to leave Manchester United facing a possible exit during Champions League action on Wednesday.

Ronaldo scored Juve’s second goal and also hit the bar after Federico Chiesa opened the scoring in the first half. Alvaro Morata completed the scoring in a game that saw Stephanie Frappart become the first female referee to officiate a men’s Champions League match.

“We celebrate his records almost every game,” Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci said. “We can only be happy to be part of his astounding path in this sport.”

Juventus remained second in Group G, three points behind Barcelona after the Catalan club won 3-0 at Ferencvaros. Both clubs had already sealed qualification to the round of 16 but a win for Juventus at Barcelona in the final round next week could see the Bianconeri grab first place.

Ronaldo celebrated his achievement in an Instagram post which he ended with: “Next stop: 800 goals! Let’s go!”

The result and performance will ease some of the pressure on Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo. The 41-year-old former Juventus player is a few months into his first coaching job and has been the target of criticism after several disappointing displays from his team.

“I’m young and I know I have to improve like my players, but I’ll go ahead with my work,” Pirlo said. “I feel ready for the match at Barcelona, those were the easiest games to play in and I think they will be the same as a coach. Certain matches change your season in terms of confidence, we’re going there to win.”

Juventus had rested Ronaldo this past weekend and was held to a disappointing draw at Benevento in Serie A. The superstar made a big impact in his return.

Juventus broke the deadlock in the 21st minute when Chiesa rose high at the far post to head in Alex Sandro’s cross from the left.

Sandro created another great opportunity 10 minutes later, weaving past two defenders before setting up Ronaldo, but his effort cannoned off the crossbar.

Juventus almost conceded at the end of the first half as goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had to come flying off his line to deny Viktor Tsyhankov.

Ronaldo did get on the scoresheet in the 57th for his 750th goal for club and country — and one of the easiest. Chiesa raced down the right flank and whipped in a cross which the goalkeeper pushed onto Morata’s leg before the ball bounced toward Ronaldo, who was left with the simplest of tap-ins at the far post.

Neymar scored early and late at Old Trafford as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-1 in the latest bout of a fierce Champions League rivalry to take control of its destiny in Group H.

United was left to regret not substituting midfielder Fred, who was lucky to not be sent off in the first half after head-butting PSG’s Leandro Paredes.

Fred finally saw a red card in the 70th minute just as United tried to rally from a 2-1 deficit following Marquinhos’ goal for PSG.

PSG and United are joined on nine points by Leipzig, which got a stoppage-time winner to beat Istanbul Basaksehir 4-3 in a thrilling game.

Borussia Dortmund was the only team to advance Wednesday, drawing 1-1 at home against Lazio to become the ninth team in the round of 16.

Chelsea and Sevilla had also advanced before Giroud tore apart the Spanish side on its home turf. The France forward’s perfectly balanced quadruple came from shots with his right and left feet, a header, and then from the penalty spot.

Krasnodar’s 1-0 win at home to Rennes was the Russian club’s first in its debut Champions League campaign. It assured Krasnodar of third place in the group behind Chelsea and Sevilla, and means it will enter the Europa League’s last 32.

It was also a first victory this season for any of the six Russian clubs that entered the two European competitions.