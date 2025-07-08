Japan will set up an organization at the Cabinet Secretariat next week that will serve as the "control tower" to coordinate government efforts to deal with crimes by foreign residents, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday.

"We will promote various policies comprehensively with the control tower to realize an orderly and inclusive society with foreign residents," Ishiba said, asking related ministers to consider concrete measures.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a news conference later in the day that Japan needs to utilize foreign workers for its economic growth.

Still, he said that "there are situations where people feel a sense of unease over the inappropriate use of Japanese systems by some foreign residents or are worried about crimes they commit."