Gamba Osaka have suspended Brazilian forward Ademilson following his alleged involvement in a drunken driving incident, the J. League top-flight club said Monday.

Police opened an investigation after Ademilson allegedly hit another vehicle with his car in the city of Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture, while driving to practice on Sunday morning.

The 26-year-old was reportedly unaware of the collision at the time. He was interrogated after the training session by police, who determined his blood alcohol level exceeded the legal limit.

Gamba suspended Ademilson on Sunday after confirming details of the case with him, but will decide his punishment after the police complete their investigation.

Ademilson, who joined Gamba five years ago, is the club’s joint top scorer in the league this season with six goals in 21 games.

J2 side Albirex Niigata on Oct. 19 terminated the contracts of Brazilian striker Fabio and Spanish forward Pedro Manzi after they were also sent to prosecutors for alleged drunken driving.