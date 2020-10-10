Yui Kamiji powered to a fourth French Open crown on Friday, defeating compatriot Momoko Ohtani 6-2, 6-1 in the women’s wheelchair singles final at Roland Garros.

It is the first time in history two Japanese have faced off in a Grand Slam singles final, according to the International Tennis Federation.

“An all-Japanese Grand Slam final is like a dream. Now if only we can do this again at next year’s Paralympics,” said Kamiji, who won singles bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Ohtani was playing just her second Grand Slam event following her debut at last month’s U.S. Open, where she lost her quarterfinal to Kamiji in straight sets.

She became a wheelchair user after graduating from high school and started competing as a wheelchair tennis player in 2016.

“I am so happy that I was able to play against Yui in the final,” Ohtani said.

Kamiji, an eight-time Grand Slam singles champion, won the French Open in 2014, 2017 and 2018. Last year, Kamiji finished runner-up, falling to Diede de Groot in the final.