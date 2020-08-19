J .League first division side Sagan Tosu said Tuesday its latest coronavirus test results for 123 people associated with the club, including players, staff and family members, have all come back negative.

The club, at which the J .League’s first known coronavirus cluster occurred, conducted polymerase chain reaction tests for the individuals on Monday.

As of Sunday, 12 people at the club, including manager Kim Myung-hwi, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Sagan has suspended all activities until Aug. 25 in response to the outbreak.

The J .League postponed Sagan’s J1 match at home to Gamba Osaka last Saturday, along with its next two games.