Ted Williams was piloting fighter jets in Korea the last time the New York Yankees dominated the Boston Red Sox like this.

Luke Voit homered twice, Aroldis Chapman returned from the COVID-19 injured list to pitch the ninth inning and the Yankees beat the Red Sox 6-3 Monday night for their 10th straight victory in the famed rivalry.

New York capped a four-game sweep and is on its best run against Boston since winning a franchise-record 12 consecutive games in 1952-53 – a stretch when Williams was serving in the Korean War.

“When you bring up that name, obviously that’s a long time,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Obviously it’s a stretch where we’ve had a few really good series against them. They’ve had some things not go their way against them. I don’t put a whole lot into it. We go onward and upward.”

The AL East-leading Yankees have won six in a row – despite injuries to Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu — since dropping three of four at Tampa Bay from Aug. 7-9. They start a three-game home series against the second-place Rays on Tuesday night. New York is 10-0 at Yankee Stadium this season.

“We’re locked in,” Voit said. “Doesn’t matter who it is, we’ll be ready to go.”

The Red Sox have dropped 10 consecutive games in the Bronx and are 1-15 at Yankee Stadium since blasting “New York, New York” in the visitors’ clubhouse after eliminating the Yankees in the 2018 AL Division Series en route to a World Series title.

“I think the only thing I can tell is they have no rings, I have one,” catcher Christian Vazquez said. “We beat them in the playoffs. I like my ring.”

Boston lost its eighth straight game overall.

Thairo Estrada and Aaron Hicks also homered for New York. Estrada connected shortly after the game was delayed 1 hour, 23 minutes by rain during the fourth inning.

Chapman allowed a triple to José Peraza and an RBI single to Jonathan Arauz but struck out Kevin Pillar and Rafael Devers to end the game. His final pitch was a 101.3 mph (163 kph) fastball that Devers swung through.

“I was really excited by what I saw just as far as his stuff,” Boone said.

Chapman was activated Monday after testing positive for the coronavirus during preseason workouts. The All-Star left-hander had only mild symptoms and has been training at the team’s alternate site in Scranton, Pennsylvania, since being cleared July 31.

It was Chapman’s first appearance since allowing a series-ending homer to Houston’s Jose Altuve in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series.

The tarp was rolled out with the Red Sox rallying in the fourth inning. Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery pitched no-hit ball until J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Vazquez hit consecutive two-out singles.

Braves 7, Nationals 6

In Atlanta, Dansby Swanson hit a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap a four-run rally that gave the Atlanta Braves a stunning 7-6 victory over the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

With the Braves trailing 6-3 against Washington closer Daniel Hudson (1-2), Adam Duvall made it close by hitting a two-run shot that just cleared the wall in left field. Johan Camargo followed with a single, but Hudson retired the next two hitters to put the Braves down to their final out.

It never came.

Swanson drove one over the wall in right-center for the game winner.

The rally ruined a memorable night for Washington rookie Luis Garcia, who became the first player born in the 2000s to hit a big league homer. The youngest player in the majors at age 20, Garcia hit a two-run shot off Touki Toussaint in the second inning.

Asdrubal Cabrera, Juan Soto and Eric Thames also homered for the defending World Series champs, but it wasn’t enough.

Dodgers 11, Mariners 9

In Los Angeles, Corey and Kyle Seager became the first brothers in 19 years to homer as opponents in the same game, and Corey’s Dodgers rallied to beat Kyle and Seattle.

It was the 10th time in major league history that opposing brothers both went deep in a game. The last time was June 7, 2001, when the Crespos did it in San Francisco.

The teams combined for seven long balls,. Seattle’s Evan White had his first multi-homer game, going deep twice.

Angels 7, Giants 6

In Anaheim, California, Tommy La Stella hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the Angels snapped their four-game losing streak with a victory over San Francisco.

Mike Trout hit his 10th homer and Albert Pujols had a tiebreaking two-run double, but the Angels still fell behind in the sixth inning. They didn’t rally until David Fletcher got a one-out single in the ninth and La Stella knocked the ball off the video board above the right field fence for his first career walk-off homer.

Trevor Gott (1-2) blew his third save opportunity. The Giants blew a ninth-inning lead for the third time in their last four games, and Gott gave up a ninth-inning homer for the sixth time already this season.

Padres 14, Rangers 4

In Arlington, Texas, Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice, including a grand slam for his major league-leading 11th of the season, and San Diego routed Texas to stop a five-game losing skid.

Tatis had a career-high seven RBIs. Zach Davies (3-2) allowed three runs with six strikeouts in five-plus innings.

Jurickson Profar had a two-run double in a five-run second inning. Jake Cronenworth, Josh Naylor and Trent Grisham had the other RBI hits in the second against Jordan Lyles.

Austin Hedges connected on his second homer, a solo shot in the fourth, as the Padres set their season high for runs.

Mets 11, Marlins 4

Blue Jays 7, Orioles 2

Astros 2, Rockies 1

Cardinals 3, Cubs 1 (Game 1)

Cubs 5, Cardinals 4 (Game 2)

White Sox 7, Tigers 2

Twins 4, Royals 1

Diamondbacks 4, Athletics 3