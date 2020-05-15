Playing now akin to treating players like dogs: Yu Darvish

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish on Friday joined a growing chorus of Major League Baseball stars expressing resentment about possibly being asked to work in unsafe conditions while the new coronavirus pandemic rages.

"I think it's basically the same as treating MLB players like fighting dogs," Darvish wrote on his Twitter account.

The tweet comes a day after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred asserted that MLB stands to lose $4 billion if no games are played this year.

"Those who are not at risk, who want to make money are causing a big fuss from the outside," Darvish wrote. "In reality, it is the players and the staff at the games who by competing put themselves and their families at risk. The players and field staff actually fight at the expense of themselves and their families."

"Clubhouses and airplanes are beyond just crowded."