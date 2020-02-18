Mongolia archery teams cancels training camp in Okazaki due to COVID-19 concerns

Mongolia’s archery team has canceled an Olympic training camp scheduled from Wednesday to March 7 due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, the city announced Tuesday.

The team explained in a letter received Monday that it has decided to forgo plans to train in Okazaki in an effort to keep athletes in top condition.

According to the city, the Mongolian government has advised its national teams not to participate in training or tournaments held elsewhere in Asia as the coronavirus continues to spread across China and other countries in the region.

The archery team also has plans to train in Okazaki in July before the start of the Tokyo Olympics on July 24.