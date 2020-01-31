J. League board decides to reappoint Mitsuru Murai as chairman

The J. League board of directors agreed Thursday to extend the tenure of chairman Mitsuru Murai.

At a meeting in Tokyo, the board voted to grant Murai, 60, his fourth and final two-year term allowed under current league rules.

The appointment will be formally confirmed at a general meeting of league employees in March.

Murai, who inked a lucrative 10-year broadcasting deal with streaming service DAZN in 2016, reportedly received overwhelming backing from the board.

A former executive for human resources company Recruit Co., Murai was initially appointed J. League chairman in 2014.

While his role has recently emphasized the business side of the league, the chairman said he hoped to focus more on the pitch than the boardroom in his final term.

“From this point, I want football itself to be my priority,” he said.

Murai said he also aimed to help the league identify his successor.

“I have a responsibility to help foster someone who will be recognized by the recruitment committee,” he said.