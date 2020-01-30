Canucks rally past Sharks for fourth straight victory

Rookie defenseman Quinn Hughes and forward Tanner Pearson each had a goal and an assist as the Vancouver Canucks rallied for a 5-2 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night.

Tyler Myers, Jake Virtanen and Brandon Sutter also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Canucks (29-18-4), who opened a five-game trip with their fourth consecutive victory and their 13th in the past 16 games. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 38 saves.

Tomas Hertl and Brent Burns scored for the Sharks (22-26-4), who lost for the first time in their past five home games. Martin Jones stopped 20 of 24 shots.

Vancouver trailed 2-1 entering the third period, but scored three times in a span of 5:23 early in the period and Pearson added an empty-netter at 18:50.

Myers tied the score at 2-2 with a shot from the blue line at 2:36 of the third.

Virtanen gave the Canucks their first lead with a power-play goal at 7:00 with San Jose’s Marc-Edouard Vlasic serving a double-minor for high sticking.

Sutter scored at 7:59 off a goalmouth scramble to make it 4-2.

Hertl opened the scoring at 4:15 of the first, corralling a long rebound off a shot from teammate Timo Meier and beating Markstrom from the right faceoff dot.

But on his next shift, Hertl was stopped on a backhander by Markstrom before being ridden into the boards by Hughes and Chris Tanev. Hertl was slow to get up with an apparent lower-body injury and didn’t return to the game.

Hughes tied it at 11:08 of the first on a slap shot from the blue line that made its way through a maze of players out front and into the upper right corner of the net.

Burns gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead at 5:57 of the second on a shot from the right point that deflected off Myers and into the net.

Markstrom made an acrobatic save on Kevin Labanc in the second period to keep the Canucks within a goal. Markstrom slid across the crease and stacked his pads, then rolled onto his back and kicked his left leg into the air to stop Labanc’s shot that appeared headed for the upper part of the net.

Lightning 4, Kings 2

In Los Angeles, Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist, and Eric Cernak scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period of Tampa Bay’s victory over the Kings on Wednesday night in the first sporting event at Staples Center since Kobe Bryant’s death.

The arena held a somber pregame ceremony honoring Bryant and the other eight victims of Sunday’s helicopter crash. Bryant’s two retired jersey numbers hang high on the walls of the building, which was the retired Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s home for the final 17 years of his two-decade career.

Both teams played with stickers on their helmets with Bryant’s two uniform numbers, No. 8 and No. 24, superimposed on a gold heart along with “Kobe” and “Gigi” for Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who also perished in the crash. In addition, all the Kings’ players showed up to Staples Center wearing Bryant’s jersey, while the Lightning donned purple T-shirts featuring the same logo on the helmet stickers before the game.

After Tampa Bay rallied from a two-goal deficit in the second period, Cernak got his fourth goal of the season with a long, possibly deflected shot through traffic off passes from Stamkos and NHL MVP Nikita Kucherov, who both extended their scoring streaks to five games.

Tyler Johnson also scored, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves and Stamkos added an empty-net goal in the final second of the Lightning’s first win in two games after their 10-day break.

Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty missed his first game since April 12, 2014, ending the longest consecutive games streak in franchise history. The star blueliner had played in 460 straight games, but an undisclosed injury prevented him from suiting up even after a lengthy break since the Kings’ last game.

Tyler Toffoli and Alex Iafallo scored for the Kings. Jonathan Quick stopped 20 shots while last-place Los Angeles lost its fifth straight in its return from an 11-day gap between games.

The Kings have won one game in January while falling to the bottom of the Western Conference.

In Other Games

Maple Leafs 5, Stars 3

Predators 5, Capitals 4

Ducks 4, Coyotes 2

Flames 4, Oilers 3 (SO)