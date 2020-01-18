Tampa Bay's Anthony Cirelli reacts after scoring against Winnipeg in the first period on Friday in Winnipeg, Canada. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Cirelli scores career-first hat trick in rout of Jets

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA – Anthony Cirelli had shaving cream on his ear, hair and T-shirt. He didn’t mind a bit.

The foam was part of the celebration his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates gave him Friday night after he scored his first career hat trick in a 7-1 rout over the Winnipeg Jets.

“Yeah they were pretty excited,” Cirelli said. “I can’t really hear right now because it’s still in my ear, but I like to have some fun with it and it feels good.”

Nikita Kucherov also scored twice, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves for his 10th straight victory, matching the longest winning streak of his career. He had 10 consecutive wins last season.

Carter Verhaeghe and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, which was coming off a 3-2 loss to Minnesota on Thursday night.

Ondrej Palat had three assists, and Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point each had two.

Cirelli, in his third NHL season, scored twice in the first period against Connor Hellebuyck and his third goal went by Laurent Brossoit to make it 6-1 at 7:48 of the third.

