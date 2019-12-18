Injured Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura to miss at least five games

Washington Wizards rookie forward Rui Hachimura will miss at least the team’s next five games after hurting his groin.

The Wizards said Tuesday that Hachimura will be reevaluated when Washington returns from a four-game road trip that runs from Friday through Dec. 26.

He was hurt in the first half of Washington’s 133-119 victory at the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Hachimura, the first player from Japan to be a first-round pick in the NBA draft, is averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while starting in all 25 games for the Wizards (8-17).

Washington’s first game without Hachimura will be Wednesday at home against the Chicago Bulls.