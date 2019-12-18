Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (center) is fouled during a game against the Grizzlies on Saturday in Memphis. | AP

Basketball / NBA

Injured Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura to miss at least five games

AP

WASHINGTON – Washington Wizards rookie forward Rui Hachimura will miss at least the team’s next five games after hurting his groin.

The Wizards said Tuesday that Hachimura will be reevaluated when Washington returns from a four-game road trip that runs from Friday through Dec. 26.

He was hurt in the first half of Washington’s 133-119 victory at the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Hachimura, the first player from Japan to be a first-round pick in the NBA draft, is averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while starting in all 25 games for the Wizards (8-17).

Washington’s first game without Hachimura will be Wednesday at home against the Chicago Bulls.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Washington's Rui Hachimura defends against Detroit's Markieff Morris on Monday night. KYODO
Hot start keys Wizards in victory
The Washington Wizards hardly missed during the first quarter, shooting 81 percent from the field. Then in the final period, they nearly repeated that feat. Bradley Beal scored 3...
Lakers forward LeBron James attempts a layup while being defended by Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter during the first quarter on Sunday in Atlanta.
LeBron James caps busy weekend by leading Lakers past Hawks
LeBron James finished off a whirlwind weekend with another dazzling performance. Not looking the least bit tired, James scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning ...
Tokyo's Joji Takeuchi attempts a layup while being defended by Yokohama's William McDonald on Sunday at Yokohama International Swimming Pool. The Alvark won 82-69.
Strong Alvark frontcourt overwhelms B-Corsairs
Veteran poise paid off the Alvark Tokyo on Sunday afternoon. Frontcourt mates Joji Takeuchi and Alex Kirk, pillars of the team's back-to-back title-winning teams, scored 19 and 14 points...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (center) is fouled during a game against the Grizzlies on Saturday in Memphis. | AP

,