Blackhawks rally for OT victory

The Bruins haven’t lost in regulation at home yet, and there they were trailing the Blackhawks 3-0 in the third period — Boston’s first three-goal deficit of the season.

“Digging the hole 2-0, letting them score (17) seconds into the third,” Bruins forward David Backes said. “It’s not a recipe for success.”

Jonathan Toews scored 54 seconds into overtime, and the Blackhawks recovered after blowing a three-goal, third-period lead to beat Boston 4-3 on Thursday night and end the Bruins’ eight-game winning streak.

“This team always plays good in their building,” Toews said. “It’s unfortunate we kind of gave them the chances. . . . It’s nice to get the win, even though they turned the momentum their way in the third period.”

Boston had not lost since Nov. 16. But its third-period comeback preserved another streak: No Boston pro team has lost a home game in regulation since the Baltimore Orioles beat the Red Sox on Sept. 28.

“That’s just high standards, trying to keep up with everyone else,” Bruins defenseman Torey Krug said. “We’re very, very lucky to be part of such a great sports town. So we’ll try to keep the momentum going.”

Toews picked up the puck after a turnover by David Pastrnak and skated in on Tuukka Rask before backhanding it between the goalie’s legs. The crowd, which thought Pastrnak had been tripped, began showering the ice with garbage.

“I thought it was a penalty,” Pastrnak said. “I had a free lane to the net.”

Robin Lehner made 37 saves for the Blackhawks, who had lost six of their previous seven games. Ryan Carpenter and Dylan Strome scored 37 seconds apart at the end of the first period, and Alex DeBrincat scored off the opening faceoff of the third period to make it 3-0.

Rask made 26 saves for the Bruins.

Stars 3, Jets 2 (OT)

In Dallas, Joe Pavelski scored a power-play goal with 2:58 to go in overtime and the Stars snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over Winnipeg.

Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey picked up a penalty for holding Pavelski’s stick, and Pavelski then tapped in a backhanded pass by Tyler Seguin from in front of the net 31 seconds later for the game-winner. It was Pavelski’s sixth goal of the season and first in 11 games.

Jamie Benn and Denis Gurianov also scored goals, and Seguin and Miro Heiskanen each had a pair of assists for Dallas, which had blown a 2-0 lead in the third period.

Avalanche 3, Canadiens 2

In Montreal, Gabriel Landeskog scored in his return to the lineup, Matt Calvert had a goal and an assist, and Colorado stretched its winning streak to five with a victory over the hosts.

Ryan Graves also scored, and Pavel Francouz had 16 of his 38 saves in the third period for the Avalanche, who have also won the first two of a three-game road trip. The Canadiens, on the other hand, are 1-6-3 in their last 10.

Islanders 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)

In Uniondale, New York, Ryan Pulock scored with 1:40 left in overtime as the hosts defeated Vegas.

The winning goal came on the power play generated when Jonathan Marchessault tripped Mathew Barzal in the neutral zone. Pulock scored from point-blank range 10 seconds later.

In Other Games

Hurricanes 3, Sharks 2 (SO)

Wild 5, Lightning 4

Coyotes 3, Flyers 1

Rangers 3, Blue Jackets 2

Flames 4, Sabres 3