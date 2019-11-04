Lamar Jackson, Ravens run wild against previously unbeaten Patriots

The New England Patriots’ unbeaten season crashed to an end under the weight of their own mistakes and inability to contain Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson ripped apart the NFL’s stingiest defense with his arm and legs, accounting for three touchdowns and directing a dominant running game in a 37-20 victory Sunday night.

Baltimore (6-2) zipped to an early 17-0 lead and let the Patriots (8-1) creep within striking distance before quelling the comeback with a 70-yard fumble return by Marlon Humphrey and a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Nick Boyle early in the fourth quarter.

That made it 30-20, and not even six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady could bring New England out of the hole. Brady, who went 30-for-46 for 285 yards, threw an interception with 12:47 left.

Jackson then led a methodical 9½-minute drive that ended with his thrust into the end zone from the 1-yard line, with no small assist to right tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

“I was hoping I was in. Orlando pulled me,” Jackson said. “I didn’t even know it was him until I got up. He was like, ‘I pulled you in. I need half of that touchdown.’ It was cool.”

Jackson, the slick second-year quarterback, ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns and went 17-for-23 for 163 yards and a score. Mark Ingram rushed for 115 yards, and the NFL’s leading ground attack amassed 210 yards.

“We played tonight like it was a championship game,” Jackson said after Baltimore’s fourth straight victory. “We’ve just got to keep going.”

New England mixed up its coverages and blitz packages, and the Ravens responded accordingly.

“Nobody does it better than they do, and I thought our guys handled it really well, starting with the quarterback,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

The Patriots came in with a defense that had allowed only 7.6 points per game and forced 25 turnovers for a plus-17 differential. The defending Super Bowl champions picked up two fumbles, but they had two turnovers themselves and committed a costly penalty that contributed to Baltimore’s first touchdown.

New England was penalized seven times for 48 yards.

“We didn’t do anything well enough to deserve to win,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “We’ve all just got to do a better job.”

Seahawks 40, Buccaneers 34 (OT)

In Seattle, Russell Wilson hit Jacob Hollister on a 10-yard touchdown on the opening possession of overtime, and the Seahawks rallied for a win over Tampa Bay.

Wilson continued his brilliant season, tying his career high with five touchdown passes as Seattle (7-2) overcame Jason Myers’ missed 40-yard field-goal attempt on the final play of regulation and never gave the Buccaneers a chance in the extra session. Wilson was 5 of 8 for 70 yards in overtime, capping the winning drive by hitting the reserve tight end across the middle for his second touchdown of the game.

Wilson finished 29 of 43 for 378 yards. It was his third career game with five TD passes.

Chiefs 26, Vikings 23

In Kansas City, Harrison Butker matched a career long with a 54-yard field goal to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, then drilled a 44-yarder as time expired.

The first person to greet Butker in celebration? Patrick Mahomes, the reigning league MVP, who missed his second consecutive game as he recovers from a dislocated kneecap.

Matt Moore started in his place and threw for 275 yards and a touchdown without a pick.

Steelers 26, Colts 24

In Pittsburgh, Adam Vinatieri missed a go-ahead 43-yard field goal with 1:14 remaining, helping the Steelers escape with a victory.

Vinatieri, whose 55-yard kick last week against Denver gave the Colts their third straight victory, pulled his attempt left of the uprights as the Colts (5-3) fell out of first place in the AFC South.

Mason Rudolph threw for 191 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Pittsburgh, and Minkah Fitzpatrick returned an interception 96 yards for a score as the Steelers (4-4) won their third consecutive game.

In Other Games

Raiders 31, Lions 24

Chargers 25, Packers 11

Broncos 24, Browns 19

Texans 26, Jaguars 3

Panthers 30, Titans 20

Dolphins 26, Jets 18

Eagles 22, Bears 14

Bills 24, Redskins 9