Yuma Suzuki scores only goal of game in Sint-Truiden's home win

Forward Yuma Suzuki’s third goal of the season gave Sint-Truiden a 1-0 victory over Oostende in the Belgian first division on Saturday.

Suzuki broke the deadlock with a header in the 56th minute to lift Sint-Truiden to its first home win since Aug. 11.

Teammates Yohan Boli, who had two strikes ruled out for offside, and Allan Sousa were involved in the buildup for the goal by Suzuki, who also scored in his previous outing.

“I made eye contact with (Yohan) Boli and he did a good job attracting two defenders while I made my far-post run, so all I had to do was meet Allan’s cross and finish,” Suzuki said.

“The three of us worked well together. It was a team effort. I feel like we’ve created a solid team structure so I hope we can maintain this and win the next game for a shot at Playoff 1,” he said.

Sint-Truiden sits 10th in the Belgian first-division table with 19 points.