Jonathan Toews' OT goal propels Blackhawks past Blue Jackets

Jonathan Toews got his first goal of the season when he was in the right place at the right time Friday night.

Big spot for the Chicago Blackhawks, too.

Toews scored 46 seconds into overtime and Robin Lehner made 37 saves, leading Chicago to a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped Patrick Kane’s shot from the right circle, but the rebound popped into the air. As Toews drove to the net, the puck deflected in off his left leg to give Chicago (2-2-1) its second straight win.

“It felt better coming off my shin pads,” Toews said. “Pretty good feeling, for sure.”

Alex DeBrincat tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal midway through the third period. Drake Caggiula also scored for the Blackhawks, and Kane finished with two assists.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored his third goal in four games for the Blue Jackets, and Markus Nutivaara connected early in the third. Columbus (3-3-1) outskated Chicago for much of the night and outshot the Blackhawks 39-33.

But Toews, Chicago’s captain, collected his franchise-leading 13th overtime goal.

“There are a lot of things we know we can do better, but for us to hang in there and find a way to tie things up and give ourselves a chance in overtime,” Toews said. “Got to find a way to win those games, can’t let them slip, sometimes you get two points.”

Lehner’s effort — and first win with the Blackhawks — was part of the equation. So was killing all four Blue Jackets power plays.

“It wasn’t perfect, but it’s also a positive that we found a way to win anyway,” Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton said. “I thought the penalty kill was excellent. (Lehner) made some big saves those time they had us under pressure.”

Merzlikins blocked 30 shots in his second NHL start. The 25-year-old Latvian was tagged for seven goals on 40 shots by Pittsburgh in his debut on Oct. 5.

“I came to the rink with the mindset I was going to win my first game,” Merzlikins said. “The team helped me a lot. Huge blocked shots in front of me. Thank them for that.”

