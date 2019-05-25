Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Hawks finalize deal with highly touted amateur pitcher Carter Stewart

KYODO

CHIBA - The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks made history on Saturday by becoming the first NPB team to sign a highly rated American amateur by announcing their acquisition of 19-year-old pitcher Carter Stewart.

Details of the contract were not revealed, but it has been reported in the United States as being a six-year, $7 million deal.

Stewart pitched at Eastern Florida State College this season.

He was the eighth player taken in Major League Baseball’s 2018 draft, but did not sign after the Atlanta Braves reduced his signing bonus due to concerns about a possible wrist injury.

If Stewart plays six years in Japan, he will be free to sign with any MLB club as a free agent at the age of 25 — at least two years earlier than he would have been able to do in the United States. A source has told Kyodo News, however, that the Hawks are hoping Stewart will opt to continue his career in Japan.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Tigers put end to nine-game skid
Winless for almost two weeks, the Detroit Tigers finally busted loose for nine runs and needed every last one of them. JaCoby Jones homered and had a career-high four RBIs, including a g...
Carp slugger Xavier Batista belts a fourth-inning solo home run against the Giants on Friday night at Tokyo Dome. Batista hit two homers in Hiroshima's 8-3 victory over Yomiuri.
Carp crush Giants to extend winning streak to 10
The first several weeks of the NPB season had many wondering how it was possible for the Hiroshima Carp to start off so slowly. Now the question is this: How on earth can anyone slow them down? ...
The Mets' Yoenis Cespedes is congratulated by manager Mickey Callaway after hitting a three-run home run on April 24, 2018.
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes likely to miss rest of season after undergoing ankle surgery
The New York Mets say slugger Yoenis Cespedes is expected to miss the entire season after having ankle surgery. The Mets revealed that the 33-year-old Cespedes had the operation on Thursday. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Carter Stewart | GETTY IMAGES / VIA KYODO

,