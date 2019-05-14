Lakers name Frank Vogel new coach; Cavaliers hand reins to John Beilein

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially named Frank Vogel as coach, two days after the sides agreed to terms.

The team announced the hiring Monday and will hold an introductory news conference May 20 at its facility. The Lakers said in a release that Vogel has signed a multiyear contract but a person familiar with the hiring said it was a three-year contract. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because they weren’t allowed to publicly discuss terms.

“I am very excited for this opportunity to join the Lakers, a prestigious organization that I have long admired,” Vogel said in a statement. “I look forward to coaching such phenomenal talent and bringing my strategic vision to the team.”

Vogel flew to Los Angeles on May 9 and met with a group that included owner Jeanie Buss, general manager Rob Pelinka and adviser Kurt Rambis after discussions with Tyronn Lue fell apart.

The 45-year old Vogel worked for the organization before as an advance scout during the 2005-06 season. He did not coach last season following two years with the Orlando Magic. Vogel went to Orlando following five-plus seasons leading the Indiana Pacers, including trips to the Eastern Conference finals in 2013 and ’14. He has a career record of 304-291.

Vogel replaces Luke Walton, who was fired after three seasons as coach on April 12.

“Coach Vogel has a proven track record of success in the NBA playoffs,” Pelinka said in a statement. “He reflects the core qualities we were looking for in a head coach — including detailed game preparation, extreme hard work, and holding players accountable to the highest basketball standards.”

The Lakers have missed the playoffs six straight seasons. The drought was expected to end this season, but injuries to LeBron James, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram, as well as internal discord, resulted in a 37-45 record. Vogel will be the Lakers’ sixth coach since Phil Jackson stepped down after the 2010-11 season.

In other NBA news, John Beilein has left Michigan following a successful 12-year run and will take his shot in the NBA, signing a five-year contract with Cleveland on Monday.

The 66-year-old Beilein wasn’t thought to be on the team’s radar, but the Cavs are confident he’s the right choice to continue their rebuild and get them back to relevance following a 19-63 season.

He becomes the oldest non-interim first-time NBA head coach in league history.

“John is one of the most accomplished and innovative basketball minds and leaders in the entire game,” Cavs GM Koby Altman said in a statement. “He has a unique ability to create an outstanding culture that will promote the development of young players and provide a solid structure to the entire program; not to mention the fact that John Beilein wins everywhere he goes.”

The deal with Beilein came together quickly in the past 24 hours and was finalized Sunday after the Cavs had spent the weekend in Denver interviewing several NBA assistants.

The Cavs were able to lure Beilein away from Michigan, where he was the winningest coach in school history with a 278-150 record in 12 seasons.