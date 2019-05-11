Kenta Maeda shines in Dodgers' victory over Nationals

Kenta Maeda pitched six stellar innings on Friday, limiting the opposition to a hit while striking out six in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-0 victory over the Washington Nationals.

In his eighth start of the season, Maeda (4-2) retired 18 of the 21 batters he faced at Dodger Stadium and picked up his fourth win of the season.

The right-hander gave up a single and issued two walks over the impressive outing without allowing a runner to get past first base.

“Getting all the runners out today, pitching from the set, I just had a really good feeling and gained a lot of confidence,” Maeda said. “I think it was my best (outing) this year. I want to keep this up.”

Joc Pederson hit his 14th career leadoff homer in the first inning, tying Rafael Furcal for second on the team’s career list. He struck again in the fifth, putting a ball in the back of Washington’s bullpen for his 12th of the season. Pederson has 11 career multihomer games and three this season.

All 12 of his home runs have come against right-handed pitching, tying the Brewers’ Christian Yelich for most against righties this season. He’s doing his damage with sporadic playing time as the Dodgers rotate their outfielders, other than Cody Bellinger, who plays daily.

“Rhythm and flow plays a huge role into being consistent,” said Pederson, a left-handed hitter who has just 17 at-bats and three hits against lefties this year. “It’s really good when you can get in there and get into game flow to ride out pitches.”

Julio Urias pitched three innings of scoreless relief for his second career save. It was Urias’ second save in two outings after he pitched a scoreless inning Monday, but the Dodgers prefer the swing man to get multiple innings whenever possible.

“He is strong in every facet of the word, physically, and more importantly mentally with the different roles that are presented to him,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Anibal Sanchez (0-6) allowed three runs and six hits in 4⅓ innings, including both of Pederson’s homers. He has not won a start since Sept. 23 and has not won a game on the road since Aug. 3.

“It’s many years at this level, I played through everything,” Sanchez said. “I need to continue to work. At some point, everything is going to change for good. As long as I continue healthy, I think I can do something good on the mound.”

Angels 8, Orioles 3

In Baltimore, Mike Trout homered and drove in three runs, Andrelton Simmons had two RBIs and scored twice, and Los Angeles beat Baltimore in a game that included an rain delay of 1 hour, 49 minutes.

Trout hit a two-run drive in the third inning after a young fan he befriended last year asked him before the game to hit a homer. He added an RBI double in a five-run fifth. He also drew his major league leading 36th walk.

Shohei Ohtani went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts for Los Angeles.

Yankees 4, Rays 3

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Domingo German became the majors’ first seven-game winner, Gio Urshela got a key hit set up by a pair of odd bounces and New York beat the Rays to pull within a half-game of the AL East leaders.

Red Sox 14, Mariners 1

In Boston, Mitch Moreland hit a three-run home run, Rafael Devers and Andrew Benintendi each added a solo homer, and the Red Sox moved above .500 for the first time this season with a win over Seattle.

Astros 3, Rangers 0

In Houston, Justin Verlander pitched one-hit ball for seven dominant innings, right fielder Josh Reddick made another leaping catch and the Astros beat Texas.

Twins 6, Tigers 0

In Minneapolis, Jake Odorizzi stretched his scoreless streak to 20 innings with seven frames of one-hit ball, Max Kepler and Mitch Garver homered and the Twins beat Detroit.

Blue Jays 4, White Sox 3

In Toronto, Randal Grichuk hit a three-run homer, Teoscar Hernandez added a solo shot and the Blue Jays snapped a season-worst five-game losing streak with a win over Chicago.

Grichuk’s two-out blast in the first inning was his sixth of the season and came off starter Dylan Covey (0-2).

Athletics 4, Indians 3 (12)

In Oakland, Matt Chapman homered against Brad Hand leading off the 12th inning to lift Oakland over Cleveland.

Royals 5, Phillies 1

In Kansas City, Alex Gordon homered twice to drive in three runs, and the Royals beat Philadelphia.

Bryce Harper walked three times and scored the Phillies’ only run, coming home on Odubel Herrera’s RBI grounder in the fourth.

Mets 11, Marlins 2

In New York, Amed Rosario hit a grand slam during an eight-run outburst that marked the Mets’ biggest first inning in three decades.

Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil also homered for the previously slumping Mets, who set a season best with 15 hits and matched their high for runs. Zack Wheeler (3-2) struck out 11 over seven innings, reaching double digits for the third time in four outings.

Brewers 7, Cubs 0

In Chicago, Gio Gonzalez pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning and Ryan Braun homered, helping Milwaukee beat the Cubs for its season-high seventh straight victory.

Pirates 2, Cardinals 1

In St. Louis, Adam Frazier opened the game with a homer, Starling Marte drove in the game-winner and Trevor Williams allowed one run in seven solid innings.

Marte’s RBI single off of Andrew Miller (1-2) broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth and helped Pittsburgh snap a two-game skid.

Rockies 12, Padres 2

In Denver, German Marquez pitched effectively into the sixth inning and had a three-run double in the Rockies’ seven-run fourth inning in a victory over San Diego.

Reds 7, Giants 0

In San Francisco, Luis Castillo struck out a season-high 11 in six innings, Nick Senzel hit a two-run triple and Cincinnati beat the Giants.

Braves 2, Diamondbacks 1

In Phoenix, Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, and Atlanta overcame Zack Greinke’s latest strong start to beat Arizona.