Shohei Ohtani expected to return as DH against Tigers

Los Angeles Angels player Shohei Ohtani will meet up with his team on Tuesday and could return as a designated hitter in that night’s game against the Detroit Tigers.

“Shohei Ohtani will join the team in Detroit tomorrow. He will be assessed tomorrow afternoon and we will have an update regarding his availability at that time,” the team said Monday.

It would be Ohtani’s first appearance as the Angels’ designated hitter in more than seven months. His last at-bat for the team came on Sep. 30.

After Ohtani underwent Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow last October, the Angels projected he might be ready to return as a designated hitter in May.