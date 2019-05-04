Melbourne Victory's Keisuke Honda is seen in action in a recent A-League game. | KYODO

Soccer

Melbourne Victory's Keisuke Honda leaving A-League after season

KYODO

Former Japan national team star Keisuke Honda has said he will leave Australia’s A-League at the end of this season, Fox Sports reported Friday.

“I still don’t decide where I will play next year,” he was quoted as saying. “But I knew that I would stay for just (one) year so I hope no one is surprised, no one disappointed.”

The 32-year-old signed a deal with Melbourne Victory until the end of May after retiring from the national team following the World Cup in Russia last summer.

Honda has since stated interest in playing for Japan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Bellmare's Ryogo Yamasaki scores on a first-half penalty kick against Grampus on Saturday in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture.
Spirited attacking produces 1-1 draw for Bellmare, Grampus
The first match of the Reiwa Era for Shonan Bellmare and Nagoya Grampus did indeed feature "beautiful harmony" of a sort, with the two teams sharing a 1-1 result on Saturday after 90 minutes of ...
Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) moves for the ball as Valencia's Facundo Roncaglia defends in Europa League action at Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.
Arsenal, Chelsea take initiative in semifinals of Europa League
The possibility of an all-English final in the Europa League grew likelier after Arsenal and Chelsea moved into strong positions in the semifinals on Thursday. Arsenal will take a 3-1 lea...
Teruhito Nakagawa of Yokohama F. Marinos scores a first-half goal against Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Friday at Edion Stadium.
Marinos' Teruhito Nakagawa notches lone goal in victory over Sanfrecce
Teruhito Nakagawa's 34th-minute goal lifted Yokohama F. Marinos to a 1-0 win over Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Friday. The win at Edion Stadium Hiroshima lifted Marinos ahead of Sanfrecce in t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Melbourne Victory's Keisuke Honda is seen in action in a recent A-League game. | KYODO

, , ,