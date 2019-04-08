Takuma Sato wins Indy Grand Prix of Alabama to earn fourth career IndyCar crown

Takuma Sato won the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama on Sunday, earning his fourth career victory in IndyCar.

Sato, the 2017 Indianapolis 500 winner, became the fifth driver to win after starting on the pole at Barber Motorsports Park and was in control most of the way for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Scott Dixon was second, picking up his sixth runner-up finish in the race’s 10-year history.

“It’s a great turnout. A really big thank you for Bobby (Rahal) and Mike Lanigan to make this (possible) for me,” Sato said after the race. “And (a) big thank you to Graham Rahal (who had his day cut short by car trouble); we were working so closely together. I mean today, either of us was going to be competitive. It was very unfortunate what happened to him, but this is great for the team.”

Sato had a late issue when he went into the grass and lost about a second off his lead at the road course. He quickly gained it back over the final laps to win by 2.4 seconds. Dixon held off Sebastien Bourdais for second.

Sato reclaimed the top spot on lap 58 of the 90-lap race after coming out of pit road. It was the 11th lead change of the day, a record for the event.

Sato didn’t give it up again despite a precarious moment when he managed to maneuver the No. 30 Honda through the grass and back onto the track.

“Maybe I shouldn’t have pushed that hard,” he said. “It was a very intense battle, it was good.”

The former Formula 1 racer became the first Japanese driver to win an IndyCar race in 2013 and became the first to win the Indy 500 four years later. His last victory came in Portland in 2018. Sato had never finished better than eighth at Barber.

Sato’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing teammate, Rahal, started second but ran into mechanical troubles. His car lost power on a straightaway to end his day after 55 laps, but the day was still a big success for the team.

“I thought it was our day, man,” Rahal said. “I thought it was our weekend. Here and St. Pete getting the flat tire, man, come on. At some point it’s got to change.”

Two-time defending champion Josef Newgarden worked his way up to fourth after starting 16th. Newgarden, the series points leader, had won three of the last four Alabama races.