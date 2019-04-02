Eagles southpaw Wataru Karashima fires a pitch in Tuesday's game against the Fighters at Rakuten Seimei Park. | KYODO

Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Eagles lefty Wataru Karashima stifles Fighters

Kyodo

SENDAI - Wataru Karashima pitched seven scoreless innings as the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles defeated the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters 3-1 on Tuesday for their third straight win.

Karashima (1-0) limited the Fighters to three hits and two walks, while striking out eight in the Eagles’ first home game of the season at Rakuten Seimei Park. The game was delayed for about 20 minutes in the first inning due to heavy snow.

He opened with a 1-2-3 first but pitched into a jam in the following inning, when he put two batters on base with no outs. But the 28-year-old got the next three hitters to fly out.

“It was very cold but I managed to (keep my concentration),” Karashima said. “I was able to focus on one batter at a time. I think we are off to a good start so I want to keep winning.”

Hiroaki Shimauchi drove in the opening run and Hideto Asamura, who joined the Eagles during the offseason, blasted an eighth-inning, two-run home run in front of a crowd of 27,096.

Eigoro Mogi led off the fourth with a double against righty Johnny Barbato and scored on Shimauchi’s RBI single to left field. After flying out in his next at-bat in the sixth, Mogi hit a triple in the eighth inning and scored on Asamura’s first homer of the season.

A former Seibu Lions captain, Asamura joined the Eagles as a domestic free agent. He led the PL with RBIs last season and helped the Lions win the Pacific League pennant.

“I’m really happy. I thought a sacrifice would be enough (for Mogi to score) so I didn’t feel tense,” Asamura said.

Rakuten reliever Yuki Matsui surrendered a run in the ninth after loading the bases with one out. But he managed to fan the final batter to limit the damage.

Pitching second for the Fighters after starter Takayuki Kato, Barbato (0-1) allowed a run on two hits, a walk and a hit batsman over three innings.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Image Not Available
Yankees minor leaguer Gosuke Kato called up to Triple-A
Gosuke Kato has been promoted to Triple-A for the first time since signing a minor league contract with the New York Yankees in 2013. The 24-year-old second baseman is expected to play f...
The Mets' Pete Alonso (right) celebrates with teammates Juan Lagares (left) and Amed Rosario after hitting a three-run home run in the ninth inning against the Marlins on Monday in Miami.
Rookie slugger Pete Alonso belts first career homer in Mets' ninth-inning rally against Marlins
The New York Mets poured it on. Pete Alonso, their 104-kg rookie slugger, squeezed into a clubhouse cart as ordered by teammates for a postgame dousing that included every available subs...
The Brewers' Christian Yelich reacts after hitting a game-winning double against the Cardinals on Sunday in Milwaukee.
Red-hot Christian Yelich carries Brewers past Cardinals
Christian Yelich led the way for the Milwaukee Brewers, from his first swing to the very last one of the game. Making it a pretty typical day for the reigning NL MVP. Yelich hit hi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Eagles southpaw Wataru Karashima fires a pitch in Tuesday's game against the Fighters at Rakuten Seimei Park. | KYODO

, ,