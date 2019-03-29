Former teammate Dee Gordon advertises admiration for Ichiro

Ichiro Suzuki was not going to make his exit from pro baseball without a public display of affection from Dee Gordon, who took out a full-page ad on Thursday to thank his teammate.

In The Seattle Times ad, the Seattle Mariners second baseman wrote about how Ichiro inspired him as a boy because the star could hold his own against much larger major leaguers.

They later became teammates on the Miami Marlins for three years before reconnecting since 2018 on the Mariners.

“It seemed like everyone else was huge and hit homers, but you stayed true to yourself, your work, your process, and, most importantly, your culture,” Gordon wrote.

“You showed me that I could do anything and everything I could possibly want to do in this game, even when literally everyone is twice as big as us.

“People don’t know how much you’ve helped me over these last five years, Ichi. We both know I’ve had good times, bad times, ups and downs, but your friendship never wavered once.”

Gordon added: “You always stuck by my side through anything, and always had my back. If I was wronged, you would stick up for me every time, even if it hurt you getting on the field.”

“Without your friendship and guidance — and if you never told me your secrets (don’t worry, bro, I’ll never tell!) — there wouldn’t be a batting champion named Dee Gordon.”