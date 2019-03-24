Soccer

Spanish manager Milagros Martinez Dominguez becomes first woman to win in JFL

Kyodo

SUZUKA, MIE PREF. - Suzuka Unlimited manager Milagros Martinez Dominguez made history as the first woman to coach a men’s team to victory in a national league on Sunday when her club beat Tegevajaro Miyazaki 4-1.

Suzuka hired the 33-year-old, who holds a UEFA Pro License, after the club earned promotion to the fourth-tier Japan Football League, one rung below the J. League’s third division.

“Between it being our home opener and my being the first woman manager, there was a lot of attention on us today,” Martinez Dominguez said. “Although there was some pressure, we could win, and that’s a relief. I feel pretty happy.

“The more fans we have, the closer we are to winning games. So please come out and support us even more.”

Her Mie Prefecture-based club had lost their March 17 season opener 1-0 away at MIO Biwako Shiga.

PHOTOS

search icon

Suzuka Unlimited manager Milagros Martinez Dominguez speaks to reporters following her team's win over Tegevajaro Miyazaki on Sunday in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture. The 33-year-old became the first woman to manage a team to victory in one of Japan's national men's soccer leagues.

