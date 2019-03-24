Spanish manager Milagros Martinez Dominguez becomes first woman to win in JFL

Suzuka Unlimited manager Milagros Martinez Dominguez made history as the first woman to coach a men’s team to victory in a national league on Sunday when her club beat Tegevajaro Miyazaki 4-1.

Suzuka hired the 33-year-old, who holds a UEFA Pro License, after the club earned promotion to the fourth-tier Japan Football League, one rung below the J. League’s third division.

“Between it being our home opener and my being the first woman manager, there was a lot of attention on us today,” Martinez Dominguez said. “Although there was some pressure, we could win, and that’s a relief. I feel pretty happy.

“The more fans we have, the closer we are to winning games. So please come out and support us even more.”

Her Mie Prefecture-based club had lost their March 17 season opener 1-0 away at MIO Biwako Shiga.