More Sports / Tennis

Ex-British Davis Cup captain Paul Hutchins dies at 73

AP

LONDON - Paul Hutchins, the former British Davis Cup captain who led the team to the final in 1978, has died. He was 73.

The Lawn Tennis Association and Hutchins’ family announced the death on Thursday. The family said in a statement to Britain’s Press Association that Hutchins, who had suffered from Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS), died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday.

Hutchins had a relatively modest career as a player but remained a key figure in British tennis for close to 50 years as a coach and administrator. He was honored by Queen Elizabeth with an MBE in 2017 for his services to the game.

LTA chief executive Scott Loyd hailed him as “a true hero of tennis in Britain,” and added that “his lasting legacy to tennis will endure for a long time to come.”

Hutchins was Britain’s longest-serving Davis Captain and remained in charge of the team for 13 years, including a loss to the United States in the 1978 final. He also served as Britain’s team leader for the 2012 London Olympics and founded the Rover Tennis initiative, a leading junior tennis program in the United Kingdom.

Richard Lewis, the chief executive of the All England Club and a former Davis Cup player, said Hutchins “was a great leader, had extraordinary attention to detail, and always had the best of intentions when dealing with everyone in tennis.”

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Kosuke Hagino is seen in an August 2018 file photo. He has pulled out of next month's Japan national championships.
Swimming star Kosuke Hagino loses mojo, sparking Olympic fears
Olympic swim champion Kosuke Hagino said Friday he has pulled out of next month's Japan national championships, blaming a lack of hunger and triggering concerns about his appetite for the 2020 T...
Buffalo goalie Carter Hutton is screened by Pittsburgh's Patric Hornqvist in the second period on Thursday night.
Stars Kessel, Crosby spark surging Penguins past Sabres
With Sidney Crosby at the very top of his game, the Pittsburgh Penguins are peaking at the right time. Crosby contributed two assists and Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist to lead the...
Ryoyu Kobayashi soars through the air during a World Cup ski jumping event on Thursday in Trondheim, Norway.
Ryoyu Kobayashi claims 12th victory this season on World Cup circuit
Ryoyu Kobayashi scored his 12th victory on the 2018-19 World Cup circuit on Thursday, a feat only three men had achieved before him. The 22-year-old became the first non-European to win ...

, ,