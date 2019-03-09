Porto's Jesus Corona controls the ball in a Champions League match against visiting Roma on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

Porto's Jesus Corona receives two-year contract extension

AFP-JIJI

LISBON - Mexican international Jesus Corona has extended his contact with Porto two years to 2022, the Portuguese club said on Saturday.

“This is a reward for his talent, a sign of the confidence we have in his future and proof that we want to count on him for the next seasons,” Porto president Jorge Pinto da Costa, said on the club’s website.

The release clause in the contract is reportedly €50 million.

Corona, now 26, arrived at Porto from Dutch club Twente in 2015, and plays on the flank. He has appeared in 157 matches for the club, scoring 22 times.

He started on Wednesday as Porto eliminated Roma to reach the last eight of the Champions League. His cross set up Moussa Marega for the goal that took the match to extra time.

“For now, this is indeed my best season,” Corona told the club website. “I hope to keep playing like this so that the team reaches its objectives.”

“Little by little, you learn to love this shirt. That’s what I’m feeling.”

