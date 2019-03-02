AP

Sunwolves storm past Chiefs for first road win

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - The Sunwolves claimed their first-ever road win in Super Rugby when they beat the two-time champion Chiefs 30-15 in a third-round match on Saturday.

The Sunwolves were winless in 24 away matches over their first three seasons but ended that record at Waikato Stadium with only their second-ever win over a New Zealand team.

Both teams came into the match without a win this season: the Sunwolves lost at home to South Africa’s Sharks and Australia’s Waratahs, while the Chiefs lost to the Highlanders in round one, before a crushing 54-17 loss to the ACT Brumbies last weekend.

The Chiefs set out on Saturday to atone for that loss but were overwhelmed by a Sunwolves team that led 23-3 at halftime.

“It’s pretty amazing,” the Sunwolves’ New Zealand-born captain Michael Little said. “The boys put in a lot of hard work this week and we knew we could do it.”

The Sunwolves started with enormous energy and scored their first try after only two minutes through flanker Shuhei Matsuhashi. After accurate inter-passing which stretched the defense, the Sunwolves moved the ball wide for Matsuhashi to crash over in the corner.

New Zealand-born flyhalf Hayden Parker made it 10-0 after five minutes with a penalty, the first of six successful kicks at goal. Parker came into the match having kicked eight of eight in his first two matches and maintained his perfect kicking record through three rounds.

After an exchange of penalties, lock Uwe Helu barged over under the posts for the Sunwolves’ second try to make the lead 20-3 and another Parker penalty stretched the lead to 20 points at halftime.

