Collegiate hammer thrower suspended two years for doping

The Japan Anti-Doping Agency said Thursday it has suspended a Nihon University hammer thrower for two years after he tested positive for a banned substance.

Following a doping test conducted at the national student championships last September, Takuya Matsubara tested positive for clomiphene, an anti-estrogenic substance used by male athletes in particular to inhibit certain effects of anabolic steroids.

According to JADA, Matsubara said he did not intentionally ingest the substance and believes that foreign-made supplements are the cause of the positive test. His third-place result at the tournament will be invalidated.

Nihon University was embroiled in a sports scandal last year, when then-coaches of its American football team were accused of instructing a player to commit a dangerous tackle on a quarterback from rival Kwansei Gakuin University during an intercollegiate game in May.