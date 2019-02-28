More Sports / Track & Field

Collegiate hammer thrower suspended two years for doping

Kyodo

The Japan Anti-Doping Agency said Thursday it has suspended a Nihon University hammer thrower for two years after he tested positive for a banned substance.

Following a doping test conducted at the national student championships last September, Takuya Matsubara tested positive for clomiphene, an anti-estrogenic substance used by male athletes in particular to inhibit certain effects of anabolic steroids.

According to JADA, Matsubara said he did not intentionally ingest the substance and believes that foreign-made supplements are the cause of the positive test. His third-place result at the tournament will be invalidated.

Nihon University was embroiled in a sports scandal last year, when then-coaches of its American football team were accused of instructing a player to commit a dangerous tackle on a quarterback from rival Kwansei Gakuin University during an intercollegiate game in May.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Sara Takanashi reacts after finishing sixth in the normal hill individual event at the FIS World Nordic Ski Championships in Seefeld, Austria, on Wednesday.
Sara Takanashi sixth in Seefeld as Maren Lundby wins first world title
Japan's four-time World Cup overall champion Sara Takanashi finished sixth in the women's ski jumping final won by Norway's Olympic champion Maren Lundby at the FIS World Nordic Ski Championship...
Naomi Osaka, seen playing in the Dubai Championships earlier this month, announced Thursday that she has appointed Venus Williams' former hitting partner Jermaine Jenkins as her new coach.
Naomi Osaka brings in new coach Jermaine Jenkins to replace Sascha Bajin
World No. 1 Naomi Osaka announced on social media Thursday that Jermaine Jenkins, who was recently hired as the United States Tennis Association national coach for women's tennis, has joined her...
Kei Nishikori returns the ball to Hubert Hurkacz during the second round of the Dubai Championsihps in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.
Kei Nishikori suffers shock loss in second round of Dubai Championships
Top seed Kei Nishikori crashed out in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Wednesday with a 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 loss to 77th-ranked Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. In their first ca...

, , ,