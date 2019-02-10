Four Continents winner Shoma Uno (center) poses with runner-up Jin Boyang of China (left) and American Vincent Zhou, the third-place finisher, after the competition at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Saturday night. | AFP-JIJI

Figure Skating

Shoma Uno captures Four Continents title after world record-breaking free skate

Kyodo

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - Shoma Uno performed a world record-breaking free skate on Saturday to win the men’s competition at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.

Uno, who finished fourth in Thursday’s short program, blew away the competition at the Honda Center in Anaheim after garnering a record 197.36 from the judges for an overall score of 289.12.

China’s Jin Boyang, who beat Uno for gold at last year’s Four Continents, finished second with 273.51, while American Vincent Zhou fell from first to third with 272.22.

Among other Japanese skaters, Keiji Tanaka was seventh and Kazuki Tomono finished 12th.

Uno’s score surpassed the previous high of 190.43 recorded by compatriot Yuzuru Hanyu on Nov. 4 in the ISU Grand Prix’s Helsinki competition. The ISU revamped its scoring system last July, so only scores from this season count toward world records.

The men’s field was missing two of the biggest names — two-time Olympic gold medalist Hanyu and reigning world champion Nathan Chen. Hanyu is recovering from a right ankle injury, while Chen opted to focus on his studies as a freshman at Yale University.

The Four Continents is the final tuneup event prior to March’s world championships in Saitama.

