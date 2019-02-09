Sara Takanashi places second in normal hill event on World Cup circuit

Sara Takanashi finished second in the women’s normal hill individual competition on Friday as Norway’s Maren Lundby claimed her sixth straight World Cup victory.

Takanashi grabbed her second World Cup silver in a row with jumps of 90.0 and 88.5 meters for a total of 263.7 points.

“I was really aiming for (the win), but my second jump was only so-so,” said Takanashi.

With 1088 points, Lundby now has an overall World Cup lead of 171 points over second-place Katharina Althaus of Germany (917). Takanashi is third with 706 points.