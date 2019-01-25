Tamawashi pulls ahead

Newly promoted sekiwake Takakeisho handed yokozuna Hakuho his third straight loss on Friday at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament.

Hakuho, the only wrestler competing here at the sport’s highest rank, gave up his share of the lead, falling one win behind sekiwake Tamawashi (11-2) with two days remaining in the 15-day tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.

In the day’s final bout, the two wrestlers shoved each other in the chest after their initial clash. Hakuho was trying to reach for Takakeisho’s mawashi belt, but the sekiwake remained calm and pulled the yokozuna down for his first victory in four career tries against the Mongolian.

Takakeisho (10-3), the winner of the November tournament, remains in contention for his second-straight makuuchi division championship.

Hakuho is gunning for his record-extending 42nd championship. He is the only yokozuna standing here following Kakuryu’s withdrawal due to injury and Kisenosato’s retirement.

A day after first career win over Hakuho, Tamawashi defeated No. 2 Hokutofuji (7-6) to stay on course for his maiden makuuchi championship. Tamawashi bulldozed Hokutofuji to the edge and slapped him down in a bout lasting only 2.9 seconds.

In the day’s penultimate bout, Goeido won an all-ozeki clash. He got a hold of Takayasu’s belt and quickly bulldozed him out, leaving both men with 7-6 records

Komusubi Mitakeumi (8-2-3) received one of the loudest ovations from the sell-out crowd when he pushed 226-kg Ichinojo (6-7) out of the ring. The win over the top-ranked maegashira was Mitakeumi’s third straight after he missed four bouts with a knee injury.

Earlier in the day, No. 13 maegashira Yago secured a winning record in his makuuchi division debut with a win over No. 6 Onosho (7-6). In the pair’s first meeting, Yago was pushed toward the edge but stood his ground and forced Onosho to fall forward.

The 24-year-old Oguruma stable wrestler suffered four straight losses from Day 9 after reaching the midpoint of the tournament with a 7-1 record.

“I’ve been thinking about many things (in the past few days), and I wasn’t able to wrestle well because my body was stiff,” Yago said. “My match today was good. I think I’ll face (Onosho) many times from now, so I want to do my best each and every time.”

Among the three wrestlers who started the day with three losses, No. 8 Kaisei and No. 9 Endo suffered defeats and slipped further behind.

After receiving shoves from No. 5 Aoiyama (7-6), Endo slipped and fell forward before the Bulgarian thrust the fan favorite down to the clay. Kaisei lost to No. 11 Ikioi (8-5).