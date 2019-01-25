Tamawashi (right) shoves down Hokutofuji on Friday at Ryogoku Kokugikan. | NIKKAN SPORTS

Sumo / Basho Reports

Tamawashi pulls ahead

Kyodo

Newly promoted sekiwake Takakeisho handed yokozuna Hakuho his third straight loss on Friday at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament.

Hakuho, the only wrestler competing here at the sport’s highest rank, gave up his share of the lead, falling one win behind sekiwake Tamawashi (11-2) with two days remaining in the 15-day tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.

In the day’s final bout, the two wrestlers shoved each other in the chest after their initial clash. Hakuho was trying to reach for Takakeisho’s mawashi belt, but the sekiwake remained calm and pulled the yokozuna down for his first victory in four career tries against the Mongolian.

Takakeisho (10-3), the winner of the November tournament, remains in contention for his second-straight makuuchi division championship.

Hakuho is gunning for his record-extending 42nd championship. He is the only yokozuna standing here following Kakuryu’s withdrawal due to injury and Kisenosato’s retirement.

A day after first career win over Hakuho, Tamawashi defeated No. 2 Hokutofuji (7-6) to stay on course for his maiden makuuchi championship. Tamawashi bulldozed Hokutofuji to the edge and slapped him down in a bout lasting only 2.9 seconds.

In the day’s penultimate bout, Goeido won an all-ozeki clash. He got a hold of Takayasu’s belt and quickly bulldozed him out, leaving both men with 7-6 records

Komusubi Mitakeumi (8-2-3) received one of the loudest ovations from the sell-out crowd when he pushed 226-kg Ichinojo (6-7) out of the ring. The win over the top-ranked maegashira was Mitakeumi’s third straight after he missed four bouts with a knee injury.

Earlier in the day, No. 13 maegashira Yago secured a winning record in his makuuchi division debut with a win over No. 6 Onosho (7-6). In the pair’s first meeting, Yago was pushed toward the edge but stood his ground and forced Onosho to fall forward.

The 24-year-old Oguruma stable wrestler suffered four straight losses from Day 9 after reaching the midpoint of the tournament with a 7-1 record.

“I’ve been thinking about many things (in the past few days), and I wasn’t able to wrestle well because my body was stiff,” Yago said. “My match today was good. I think I’ll face (Onosho) many times from now, so I want to do my best each and every time.”

Among the three wrestlers who started the day with three losses, No. 8 Kaisei and No. 9 Endo suffered defeats and slipped further behind.

After receiving shoves from No. 5 Aoiyama (7-6), Endo slipped and fell forward before the Bulgarian thrust the fan favorite down to the clay. Kaisei lost to No. 11 Ikioi (8-5).

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Sekiwake Tamawashi (left) forces out Hakuho to hand the yokozuna his second loss of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Thursday at Ryogoku Kokugikan. They are tied at 10-2 with three days remaining at the 15-day tourney.
Tamawashi defeats Hakuho for first time, grabs share of tournament lead
Mongolian sekiwake Tamawashi grabbed a share of the lead with his first career win over yokozuna Hakuho on Thursday, the 12th day of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament. On the verge of b...
Sumo 101: Koenkai
On the surface sumo generates income the same way as most other sports —through ticket sales, merchandising and sponsorships. While that's the case for the Japan Sumo Association o...
Yokozuna Hakuho (left) is forced out of the ring by komusubi Mitakeumi for his first defeat of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Wednesday at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Hakuho's winning streak snapped by Mitakeumi
Komusubi Mitakeumi handed yokozuna Hakuho his first loss on Wednesday, returning from injury to pull off the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament's biggest surprise so far. Mitakeumi (6-2-3), ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tamawashi (right) shoves down Hokutofuji on Friday at Ryogoku Kokugikan. | NIKKAN SPORTS

, , ,