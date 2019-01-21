AP

Angels, reliever Cody Allen finalize $8.5M, one-year contract

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - Relief pitcher Cody Allen and the Los Angeles Angels have finalized a one-year contract for $8.5 million.

The Angels announced the signing Sunday.

Allen had a career-high 4.70 ERA for Cleveland last season, going 4-6 with 27 saves in 70 games. The 30-year-old righty is the Indians’ franchise leader with 149 saves.

The Angels posted a total of 35 saves last year, ranking 12th in the American League. Blake Parker, who led the team with 14 saves, wasn’t offered a contract after the season and signed with Minnesota.

Starters Matt Harvey and Trevor Cahill joined with the Angels earlier in the offseason.

Right-hander Miguel Almonte was designated for assignment. Almonte, 25, was 0-0 with a 10.29 ERA in eight games for the Angels last year.

