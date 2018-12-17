Southampton strikes in 85th to edge Arsenal

Nicknamed “The Klopp of the Alps,” new Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl showed why he has been compared to Liverpool’s eccentric boss by running onto the field and leaping into the air in delight after ending Arsenal’s long unbeaten run on Sunday.

Charlie Austin’s 85th-minute goal sealed a 3-2 win for Southampton in the Premier League and a first victory for Hasenhuettl, who took over after Mark Hughes was fired two weeks ago with the task of keeping the struggling team in the top flight.

The Austrian’s reaction after the final whistle wasn’t quite as wild as Juergen Klopp’s after Liverpool grabbed a late winner against Everton this month at Anfield, but it was an indication of the passion he is bringing to the Southampton job.

“The gaffer’s brought in new ideas,” Austin said, “and it’s not just changed things in the changing room but around the whole club.

“A new manager comes in. The lads get a rocket and start expressing themselves.”

Defender Maya Yoshida was in the starting lineup for Southampton and was on the field for the entire match for his new manager.

Arsenal twice came from behind through goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and looked like it would preserve a 22-game undefeated streak in all competitions and an unbeaten run in the league stretching back to Aug. 18 — a period of 14 games.

But Shane Long got free down the right and sent in a cross that went over Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno and was headed in at the far post by Austin. It was a winning goal that lifted Southampton out of the relegation zone with 17 of 38 matches played.

“As a club, we know the position we’ve put ourselves (in) and with the squad we’ve got, it’s not good enough,” said Southampton striker Danny Ings, who scored the team’s other goals.

“But if we keep showing resilience and hard work, we can turn it round. It shows we’re moving in the right direction already.”

Ings put Southampton ahead on two occasions with headers, taking advantage of poor positional play from Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny, who was making his first league start since April after a serious knee injury.

The first was in the 20th minute from Matt Targett’s left-wing cross, which Koscielny tried to clear with his feet instead of his head.

Mkhitaryan replied in the 28th with his own headed goal from Nacho Monreal’s cross but Ings gave Southampton the lead again in the 44th by directing home a header from Nathan Redmond’s cross. Hasenhuettl responded by running down the touchline in celebration, only to quickly hold himself back.

Arsenal’s second equalizer was fortuitous, with Mkhitaryan’s shot from outside the area taking a deflection off the heel of Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard in the 53rd.

Arsenal wasn’t helped Sunday by an injury crisis in defense that was exacerbated by the departure of right back Hector Bellerin just before halftime.

The injury problems meant Koscielny was rushed back into action, even though he only made his first senior appearance in seven months in a Europa League match against Qarabag on Thursday.

“We weren’t concentrated through the 90 minutes. There were spells where we didn’t defend well as a group,” Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi said.

“Southampton deserve credit. They had a game plan and they stuck to it, but it’s disappointing by us. We’re frustrated the unbeaten run is over.”

Hasenhuettl, who lost his first game in charge at Cardiff last weekend, had tried to lift spirits at Southampton by sending drink vouchers to all season-ticket holders ahead of the Arsenal game.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Liverpool beat Manchester United 3-1 at Anfield behind two goals from Xherdan Shaqiri.

“Liverpool,” United manager Jose Mourinho said, “is a better team than us.”

Shaqiri came off the bench and scored goals from deflected shots in the 73rd and 80th minutes to finally give Liverpool daylight in a match it dominated from the start. In total, Liverpool had 36 shots to United’s six.

The gap between Liverpool in first place and United in sixth place extended to 19 points.

“We cannot compare with their intensity,” Mourinho said, “we cannot compare with their physicality.”

Shaqiri’s intervention spared Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker from some of his embarrassment after the Brazil international gifted United its equalizer by fumbling a fairly tame cross from Romelu Lukaku into the path of Jesse Lingard in the 33rd minute.

That goal canceled out the 24th-minute opener from Sadio Mane, which came amid a breathless start from Liverpool as United’s defense was opened up constantly.

“The mix-up of big fight and really playing football against an unbelievably strong team,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said of his team’s performance, which he described as “one of the best we’ve had” in his three-year tenure.

In the day’s other match, Eden Hazard, playing as a “false nine” for the second straight game, set up Pedro Rodriguez’s early goal and then scored himself for the first time since October to lead Chelsea to a 2-1 win at Brighton.

Hazard usually plays on the left wing but is being deployed by Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri in the center of a mobile front three, between Pedro and Willian. It was an approach Sarri used to great effect during his previous job in charge of Italy’s Napoli.