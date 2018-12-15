Nozomi Okuhara hits a return against Akane Yamaguchi in the women's semifinals at the BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

Nozomi Okuhara, Kento Momota book spots in title matches at BWF World Tour Finals

Kyodo

GUANGZHOU, CHINA - Nozomi Okuhara advanced to the women’s singles title match of badminton’s BWF World Tour Finals with a straight-games victory over compatriot Akane Yamaguchi on Saturday.

In the men’s draw, world No. 1 Kento Momota also moved on to the singles final with a convincing win over South Korea’s Son Wan-ho.

World No. 5 Okuhara outdueled defending champion and world No. 2 Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-14 in a 46-minute semifinal at Tianhe Gymnasium.

Awaiting Okuhara in Sunday’s final is India’s P.V. Sindhu, who advanced by beating Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon 21-16, 25-23.

The 23-year-old Okuhara topped Sindhu to become world champion in 2017. She also defeated the world No. 6 from India in the final of the Thailand Open in July.

Momota, who was crowned world champion in August in Nanjing, China, took 52 minutes to defeat sixth-ranked Won 21-14, 21-12.

He will face China’s Shi Yuqi in the final, in a rematch of the world championship decider.

Themixed doubles pairing of Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino lost to China’s Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping 21-9, 19-21, 21-13, while the women’s doubles team of Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara also bowed out, falling to South Korea’s Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan 21-13, 21-13.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Philadelphia's Shayne Gostisbehere (left) and Edmonton's Tobias Rieder battle for the puck in the second period on Friday night.
Oilers pounce on Flyers
Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, Leon Draisaitl added three assists and the resurgent Edmonton Oilers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Friday night. Alex Chiasson and Adam ...
Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal competes in a World Cup super-G, in Val Gardena, Italy, on Friday.
Aksel Lund Svindal takes World Cup lead
Aksel Lund Svindal hasn't felt this good in nearly three years, even though he still has metal support pieces inside his surgically repaired left thumb. The Norwegian veteran extended hi...
NFL umpire Roy Ellison is seen at Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis.
NFL fines umpire Roy Ellison for dispute with Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes
A person familiar with the move says the NFL has fined umpire Roy Ellison $9,300 and reinstated him from administrative leave after his dispute in Miami with Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerr...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Nozomi Okuhara hits a return against Akane Yamaguchi in the women's semifinals at the BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,